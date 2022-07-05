Deals: Take Up to $80 Off Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE – MacRumors

Ads

We’re tracking an ongoing slate of record low prices on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE this week, all of which can be found on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7, you can get this model for $329.00 in most colors, down from $399.00. We saw a slightly lower price on this model earlier in the month, but at $70 this is a solid second-best price on the Apple Watch Series 7 and the most consistent deal we’ve seen in 2022.

The 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 has three colors on sale at a new record low price, which is $359.00, down from $429.00. Colors on sale at this price include (Product)Red Aluminum with (Product)Red Sport Band, Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band, and Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band.

Ads

For the Cellular aluminum models of the Apple Watch Series 7 you’ll find similarly solid discounts on Amazon today. The 41mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 is priced at $429.00, down from $499.00, and coming in about $20 under the previous record low discount.

Lastly, Amazon has every aluminum model of the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 at $459.00, down from $529.00. Similar to the other sales, this price beats the previous best deal by about $20 and only Amazon is offering the sale.

If you want to save even more money, we’re tracking best-ever prices on a few models of the Apple Watch SE. You can get the 40mm GPS Silver Aluminum model with Abyss Blue Sport Band for $229.00, down from $279.00.

This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for the Apple Watch SE, and it’s available in Silver Aluminum with Abyss Blue Sport Band, Gold Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band, and Space Grey Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band.

Likewise, the 44mm Apple Watch SE is being discounted to the record low price of $229.00, down from $309.00. This one’s only available in the Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band.

Keep up with all of this week’s best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

The redesigned MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip, will be sold alongside the current M1-based model.

Apple is already working on the next-generation versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source