What is Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between about on Netflix? – Netflix Life

HELLO, GOODBYE, AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN(2022) Jordan Fisher as Aiden and Talia Ryder as Clare. Cr: Katie Yu/NETFLIX

Get ready because Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is coming to Netflix on July 6, which is only two days away! To prepare you for the film’s release, we’ve shared the official synopsis and more right below.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is a movie adaptation of the popular novel of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith. It was directed by Michael Lewen from a screenplay written by Ben York Jones and Amy Reed. ACE Entertainment produced the drama movie with Jordan Fisher executive producing alongside Smith, Jones, Max Siemers, Matthew Janzen, Aubrey Bendix, and Christopher Foss. You might recognize ACE Entertainment as the production company to produce all three movies of the hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise.

Talia Ryder and Jordan Fisher star in the leading roles as Clare and Aidan, respectively. The remaining cast comprises Ayo Edebiri, Nico Hiraga, Jennifer Robertson, Patrick Sabongui, Eva Day, Julia Benson, Dalias Blake, Sarah Grey, and Djouliet Amara.

Without further ado, here’s what Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between is all about below!

The drama film follows Clare and Aidan (Talia Ryder and Jordan Fisher), a young couple who make a pact to break up before college. But things become complicated when their last evening together as a couple finally arrives. So Clare and Aidan decide to go on an epic goodbye date to figure out whether they should forget the pact and stay together or follow through with their promise and break up for good.

Here’s the official synopsis via Netflix Media Center below:

After making a pact to break up before college, Clare (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Jordan Fisher) spend their last evening as a couple on one final epic date. As they retrace the steps of their relationship, from their first hello and kiss to their first argument, they edge towards a turning point in search for answers — should they stay together or say goodbye forever?

Take a look at the official trailer to get pumped for the movie’s release!

After watching the trailer and knowing that the movie centers around a breakup, we can probably expect many emotional scenes. So we suggest having a box of tissues near and a friend or significant other to lean on while watching it.

We can’t wait to see how things turn out for Clare and Aidan. Make sure to stream Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between when it arrives on Netflix on July 6 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET!

