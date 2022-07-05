How Much Is HBO Max and Is It Worth It? – GOBankingRates

Ads

Many of the offers appearing on this site are from advertisers from which this website receives compensation for being listed here. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). These offers do not represent all available deposit, investment, loan or credit products.

HBO Max is a standalone streaming site where all HBO services are bundled together. There you will find many blockbuster movies, TV shows and even the new Max Originals. HBO Max was founded in May 2020 primarily as a streaming platform for HBO shows and other programs run by WarnerMedia. HBO Max prides itself in offering:

Best Savings Accounts: Choose a high-interest savings account from our top banks with rates at 5X to 10X the national average and start saving today.

HBO Max has content running for hundreds of hours and new TV shows and movies that premier nearly every week. That explains why the platform gets more subscribers each day, as opposed to other competing streaming services that have recently reported a loss in subscribers.

HBO Max has two viewer subscription plans:

In addition, HBO Max offers its clients one-year viewer subscriptions. With this plan, you can save 16 % over their monthly options. The version with ads will cost $99.99 a year. The no-ads version will set you back $149.99, saving you $30 versus the monthly option.

Here’s a quick summary of how much HBO Max costs per month and what you’ll get in each plan.

Side Gig Offer: Use your downtime to answer questions, get points, and earn some extra “me money”. Get rewarded for having an opinion. Start now.

The ad-supported subscription plan comes with commercials. However, the provider promises not to show ads for more than four minutes per streaming hour. If you are viewing on the ad-supported plan, you won’t be able to download the video for offline viewing. Additionally, the quality of the video does not exceed 1080p if you are using the ad-supported version.

On the other hand, you get 4K Ultra HD video quality as well as a Dolby Atmos audio if you subscribe to the no-ads plan.

To enjoy HBO Max shows, series and movies, sign up on their official HBO Max website. You can also get the HBO Max subscription through designated partner services, including DirecTV, AT&T Spectrum, AT&T U-Verse, YouTube TV, Hulu, Google Play and Apple TV.

If you’re already subscribed to HBO Now or HBO with your TV package, you probably have access to HBO Max. You can sign in to HBO Max using your existing account details.

To access HBO Max services, here are the steps to get started:

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial.

However, you can still enjoy HBO Max streaming services for free. If you have an HBO cable subscription, it is possible to watch HBO Max free of charge. To do that, log in with your cable credentials and download the HBO max app to your phone or tablet and begin streaming online.

All the TV shows, series, and movies you could watch on HBO have also been available on HBO Max. Additionally, you get to enjoy new TV shows and movies and every season of popular series such as Game of Thrones, The Wire, Veep and The Sopranos.

In addition to original HBO videos, the streaming platform also offers licensed franchises from third-party companies such as the hit 1990s sitcom Friends. Other popular TV shows available on HBO max include The Big Bang Theory, Doctor Who and Rick and Morty.

The streaming platform also has numerous movies that meet different tastes and preferences. This includes access to Studio Ghibli movies, which you can’t find anywhere else in the U.S.

HBO Max also has Max Originals, otherwise called exclusives, including Lovecraft Country, Jordan Peele’s new horror series.

Here are the features of HBO Max:

HBO max is arguably one of the best streaming services for TV shows, series and movies. Regardless of your needs and budget, HBO Max has a plan that will suit you. Take your time to understand the HBO subscription plans and compare them with competitors so that you make the best choice.

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

Sponsored Links by Zergnet

Advertiser Disclosure: Many of the offers appearing on this site are from advertisers from which this website receives compensation for being listed here. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). These offers do not represent all available deposit, investment, loan or credit products.

SAVE NOW!

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.

source

Ads