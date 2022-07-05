Crunchyroll now supports iPhone 13 Pro’s ProMotion technology in new update – 9to5Mac

Ads

Crunchyroll, the essential streaming service for anime fans, has been updated to version 4.21. With that, the app is the latest to support the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max ProMotion technology, meaning you’ll have a more fluid experience while watching your favorite animes and using the app.



For those who prefer bigger screens, Crunchyroll is also bringing ProMotion support for its iPad app, meaning second-gen iPad Pro owners or newer can take advantage of a more fluid app.

Although Crunchyroll can take a while, the streaming service every now and then brings Apple’s new features to the app. For example, a few months ago, Crunchyroll added SharePlay support and then improved the feature by adding new ways to use it within the app.

Now, with ProMotion support, users can really feel the app being smoother than ever. It’s also important to note how the app also embraces Apple’s platforms, as it’s also available on the Apple TV – while not being available in some TV app stores or even other set-top boxes.

For those who don’t know, ProMotion is a technology that makes the display refresh up to 120 times per second. This technology is available with the newest iPhone 13 Pro models and several iPad Pro versions released through the years. Last but not least, ProMotion landed on the Mac with the 2021 MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips with a miniLED display – not even the fancy 2019 Pro Display XDR has this feature.

For the iPhone 14 Pro, for example, display analyst Ross Young believes Apple will upgrade the technology. Currently, iPhone’s ProMotion can go from 10Hz to 120Hz. For the new panel, it will be able to go all the way to 1Hz, which will be perfect for Always-On Display technology – and 9to5Mac found multiple ‘always-on display’ references ahead of iPhone 14 Pro release.

How do you feel about Crunchyroll supporting Apple’s ProMotion? Does your favorite app support the technology? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

