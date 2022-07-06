Selfridges, Wells Fargo, Apple ID, Netflix, and Mercedes-Benz: Top Scams and Phishing Schemes of the Week – Trend Micro News

Ads

This week we’ve found a large number of scams that you need to watch out for, including ones relating to Selfridges, Wells Fargo, Apple ID, Netflix, and Mercedes-Benz. Would you have been able to spot all the scams?

Posing as Selfridges, a high-end department store in the UK, scammers send you emails and ask if you are interested in a “long-term partnership” with them:

Scammers instruct you to reply to the email for further details. Don’t do that! If you take a close look at the sender’s email address, you will realize that it is NOT legitimate (a genuine one will always end in @selfridges.com).

Fake Selfridges email addresses:

Besides scam emails, scammers also use phishing links to trick you. Conventionally, while impersonating famous brands, they send out fake text messages and emails containing phishing links and try to entice you into opening them with various lies.

In such phishing schemes, the links will take you to fake log-in pages that appear to belong to various brands. These pages require you to submit log-in credentials to download a software update, change account settings, or whatever other tasks the scammers have asked you to complete. Here are some examples:

This is not the first time we’ve written about Wells Fargo text message scams. Falsely claiming that there are security issues with your account, scammers prompt you to take action to secure it:

The attached link will take you to a fake Wells Fargo log-in page. Don’t submit any credentials here — scammers can record them and use them for identity theft or to gain control of your bank account. Be careful!

Trend Micro Check is a browser extension and mobile app for detecting scams, phishing attacks, malware, and dangerous links — and it’s FREE!

After you’ve pinned the Trend Micro Check extension, it will block dangerous sites automatically! (Available on Safari, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge).

You can also download the Trend Micro Check mobile app for 24/7 automatic scam and spam detection and filtering. (Available for Android and iOS).

Check out this page for more information on Trend Micro Check.

Impersonating Apple, scammers send you fake Apple ID security alerts via text messages and urge you to click on the attached link to verify your identity:

Again, the link leads to a fake Apple ID log-in page. You already know what can happen — you could end up exposing your credentials. Don’t fall for it!

Phishing links also often take you to online survey pages that state you can claim a gift by filling out an online questionnaire. After you complete the questionnaire, you are prompted to enter credit card details before your “gift” can be delivered.

We’ve reported on Netflix phishing emails several times before, and this week there’s a new wave of them going around. Promising you an exclusive reward, scammers lure you into clicking on the embedded button to take an online survey:

Below are some sample fake links featured in these Netflix scam emails:

Of course, there is NO gift — the scammers’ ultimate goal is to steal your personal information! They’ll record everything you enter on these fake pages and use it to commit cybercrimes: e.g., hack into your bank account, withdraw money, or steal your identity. Don’t let them!

Sometimes scammers ask you to provide personal information via other ways, such as email or online forms:

“You have 24 hours to claim this Prize!” says an email that claims you’ve won a free brand new Mercedes-Benz. Sounds too good to be true? Yes, it is!

If you take the bait, you’ll have to reply to the email with a lot of detailed personal information, including phone numbers, home address, and a copy of a personal ID. With it, scammers can commit other cybercrimes under your name. Don’t get scammed!

As ever, if you’ve found this article an interesting and/or helpful read, please do SHARE it with friends and family to help keep the online community secure and protected.

Was this article helpful?

Click each tag to explore related articles.

You Might Also Be Interested In

Ads

source