Closed Disney Ride Emerges Again After Nearly 5 Years of Silence – Inside the Magic

in Walt Disney World

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Guests recently spotted an attraction that has remained closed for five years.

With so many rides and attractions at Walt Disney World, it’s hard to pick a favorite. From the thrilling Space Mountain, classic Splash Mountain and iconic “it’s a small world” Disney World is truly a magical place filled with fan-favorite attractions.

One of the most legendary attractions in the entire Park takes Guests on a behind-the-scenes tour across an entire land, giving them great views of Guests walking through Magic Kingdom. The ride is a beloved attraction in the Disney Park community and has been at Magic Kingdom for decades. Of course, we are talking about the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover!

The Tomorrowland PeopleMover is an incredible attraction and one that many wishes was still at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Of course, this is not the only ride that takes you on a tour of the Park, the Walt Disney World Railroad takes you around the entirety of Magic Kingdom.

Unfortunately, the railroad has been closed for close to five years following the announcement of the TRON roller coaster.

In the past few months, we have seen glimpses of the ongoing construction as riders on the Tomorrowland Peoplemover have been riding along the perimeter of TRON for years Another giant aspect of this project is the Walt Disney World Railroad still being closed.

The Walt Disney World Railroad, one of the most-beloved attractions shut down in December of 2018, still with no confirmed date for its return. However, Disney has been testing the ride and recently, a few Guests saw the train emerge once again from wherever it’s been hiding. See the post shared below:

Walt Disney World Railroad, they pulled out both trains from backstage today

Walt Disney World Railroad from WaltDisneyWorld

This is definitely an exciting sight to see at Magic Kingdom and is hopefully a sign that the Walt Disney World Railroad is “on track” to return very soon.

If you’ve never had the chance to ride the grand circle tour around Magic Kingdom, check out the official Disney description here:

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad.

Ride 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour.

It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park!!

Find a Station

You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations:

Do you miss the Walt Disney World Railroad?

