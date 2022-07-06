Dogecoin, Tesla In Top 10 But This Crypto Is Robinhood's Top Recurring 'Buy' Asset – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

Large-cap cryptocurrencies remained popular among retail traders despite weaker price action in 2022.

What Happened: In a presentation delivered at the Bitcoin 2022 conference on Thursday, Robinhood Markets Inc’s HOOD Chief Product Officer Aparna Chennapragada revealed that Bitcoin BTC/USD is the number one “recurring buy” asset year-to-date.

The leading digital asset beat out Apple Inc AAPL, which was the second most bought asset.

Ethereum was more frequently bought than Tesla Inc TSLA and the two assets ranked third and fourth on Robinhood’s top recurring buy list.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD was the sixth most bought asset this year, fitting between the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF VOO and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Microsoft Corporation MSFT ranked eighth and ninth on the list, followed by the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF VTI which took the final spot.

See Also: 2 Million Robinhood Users Finally Get Crypto Wallets To Move Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Off Platform

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin was trading at $43,511, up 0.33% in the last 24 hours at the time of writing. Ethereum was trading at $3,255, up 1.2% and Dogecoin was trading at $0.15, up 4.39% over the same period.

Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source