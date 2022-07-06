Can't use Netflix? Fix this common mistake to regain access – Komando

AdsSince the pandemic began, streaming services have become more popular than ever with a major surge in the number of subscriptions. Netflix alone added 15.6 million new paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2020.
But, are you utilizing everything Netflix has to offer? There are tons of hidden features that not everyone knows about like secret discovery codes and how to download shows to view offline. Tap or click here for 7 Netflix pro tips.
Even worse than not knowing insider tricks is the frightening scenario some Netflix users have found themselves in recently. They’re being locked out of their own account. But, why?
Have you ever shared login credentials for streaming services with others before? It’s okay, you don’t have to admit it.
Netflix actually allows users to share their accounts with people living in the same household, which is why you have the option to set up different profiles. It’s supposed to be shared with only the people we live with but let’s be honest, you’ve most likely given your password to a friend or two over the years. Not to mention your third cousin on your mother’s side.
This is where the problem lies. All Netflix accounts are limited to the number of screens it can be used at the same time and it depends on which type of account you pay for.
The Basic plan allows you to stream on one screen. The Standard plan lets you stream on two screens at the same time. Finally, the Netflix Premium plan allows you to stream on a total of four screens at the same time. See the breakdown below:
So if you’ve given your credentials to a few people, there’s a good chance you’ll be blocked from watching Netflix at some point as everyone on your account decides to watch something at the same time. Especially during times like COVID-19 when everyone is staying home more and looking for ways to stay entertained. The good news is there’s a simple solution.
If you’ve handed out your Netflix password to multiple people over the years and it’s now coming back to haunt you, there is a fix. First, you’ll need to remove the undesirables from your list of users. Here’s where to begin:
Doing this will ensure every device that is logged into your Netflix account is signed out. But, it’s just the first step.
Now you’ll need to change your Netflix password so those you don’t want using your account are unable to sign back in. Here’s how:
There you have it, your Netflix account is all yours again. Feel free to share your new credentials with people in your residence who you actually want to use your account. But remember, if too many are logged in at once you may still be left in the dark. At least you have Hulu, too.
