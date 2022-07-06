macOS 12.2.1 Monterey is rolling out with Bluetooth, battery drain fixes and new security patch – Pocketnow

Ads

Get a Samsung Galaxy S22 and save big!!

We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Apple officially rolled out macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update to all eligible Mac devices yesterday that fixes the battery drain issue that was reported not that long ago. Apple’s release notes confirm that the company managed to fix the issue that was causing Bluetooth devices connected to Mac computers to drain an excessive amount of battery.

Apple rolled out macOS Monterey 12.2.1 that fixes the reported battery issue that affected many Mac users. The issue was that connected Bluetooth devices would cause the mac to drain too much battery out of the device while it was in sleep mode or on standby.

MacRumors also reported dozens of complaints on its forum from angry users who reported the same issue after installing the macOS 12.2 update. The issue appeared for both Intel-powered Macs, and Apple-silicone-powered devices, and the problem only stopped happening when Bluetooth was turned off entirely on affected devices, or when the Bluetooth-enabled devices were turned off, which is far from ideal when using wireless mice and keyboards. The issue caused devices to go from 100% battery to 0% overnight while the devices were in sleep mode.

The new macOS Monterey 12.1.1 also fixes a WebKit bug that allows hackers to execute and run malicious software on devices. Apple recommends all users to update as the issues may have been actively exploited.

Apple also released iOS 15.3.1 that fixed critical vulnerabilities, including the WebKit bug for iPhones and iPads.

WebKit

Available for: macOS Monterey

Today’s best deals come from Amazon and eBay, where you will find great savings on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 processor, iPhone 13 cases, LG smart TVs, and more

Apple unveiled the macOS 13 Ventura with a lot of new features. Due to the limited time, Apple couldn’t showcase every new macOS Ventura feature. Here are 10 hidden macOS Ventura features you should know about.

Apple announced the new version of the Mac operating system, macOS 13 Ventura, at WWDC last week. Here are all the new features that are coming to your Mac soon.

Source: Pocketnow Back in the late 1990’s when you installed a web browser, you didn’t just get a web browser. With Internet Explorer 4 and Netscape Communicator 4, you’d get a suite of internet connected products. That’s partly…

Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Woot, where you will find the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, iPad Pro, iPad mini, and more products on sale

Check out why you should also be excited about the unlocked version of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G that is now available for purchase in the US and Canada

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches at its next August Galaxy Unpacked Event. Here’s everything you need to know about the new watches.

Apple has a lot of exciting hardware product launches in the pipeline for the second half of 2022. Here’s everything you need to know!

Today’s best deals come from Samsung.com, where you will find tons of devices with great discounts thanks to the ongoing Discover Samsung sales event

In this article, we will explore how Apple aims to avoid CAPTCHAs and the settings you must have configured on your iPhone to ensure you’re ready to breeze past any puzzles.

It is expected that before the end of 2022, we may have the chance to see the next generation of iPad Pro, and in this article, we’ve compiled all the information that’s currently available about these upcoming tablets.

Discover Samsung deals are still here, and they will help you get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for as low as $660

In this article, we explore the extension of the CallKit API to the Apple Watch and see how it stands to improve the user experience.

In this article, I share some of my observations of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s little quirks with the two voice assistants on offer and try to determine which service is likely to work best for most users!

source