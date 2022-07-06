Best Prime Day 2022 Laptop Deals: Gaming Laptops, MacBooks, And More Get Early Discounts – GameSpot

Ads

With Amazon Prime Day 2022 around the corner, now is a great time to start considering a laptop upgrade. There’ll be plenty of notebooks on offer that cater to a wide variety of tastes, and in anticipation of Prime Day running from July 12-13, several stores have already begun offering early deals. From heavy-duty gaming machines to modest working devices that are designed to be portable offices, we’ve rounded up some deals below for you to look at.

As mentioned, we expect plenty more laptop deals to be available during Prime Day 2022. In particular, we’d recommend looking at Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg during Prime Day for laptop discounts. All three retailers are particularly great when it comes to gaming laptops. Prime Day also offers a great opportunity to get a laptop for productivity ahead of the 2022 school year. And if you’re in the market for a MacBook, you can expect some deals on Apple’s pricey laptops, too. However, we don’t expect massive discounts on MacBooks. In fact, the $200 discounts that are available now on MacBook Pros might be the best deals we’ll see this month.

It’s not just laptops that are already seeing great discounts ahead of Prime Day. Amazon has kicked off early Prime Day deals on a bunch of budget-minded 4K TVs. And if you’re shopping for games, check out our roundups of the best early Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.

$600 ( $940 )

Lenovo’s stylish device crams together a reliable amount of power and portability into its sleek form. A discrete Nvidia 3050 laptop GPU, a 120Hz 15.6-inch display, 8GB of fast RAM, and a 256GB SSD makes for an attractive package overall. You can also augment your storage with one of three USB ports that you can connect an external drive to, and for late-night gaming sessions, the backlit keyboard will keep you in the game.

$600 ( $800 )

While it’s not the most powerful option on this list, the HP Victus gaming laptop still has plenty to offer. Internally, there’s 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a dedicated Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 GPU, and a 512GB SSD that can easily handle some of the best indie games on the market, plus a few modern blockbusters if you’re prepared to cut down on some visual flair. Plenty of input ports, a webcam, and Bang & Olufsen speaker technology makes it great for multimedia as well.

$1,200 ( $1,500 )

For the more discerning gamer, the Asus Republic of Gamers brand is an indicator of a reliable series to invest in. This particular model is geared towards high-speed competitive gaming with its 13.4-inch WUXGA touchscreen display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, while the hardware under the hood is a potent mix. With a Nvidia 3050 Ti V4G GPU, 16GB of RAM, an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, and a 1TB SSD, this model can play plenty of games and easily fit into your backpack.

$900 ( $1,150 )

A Swiss army knife of potential, Dell’s G15 gaming laptop comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 4GB GDDR6 dedicated video memory through an Nvidia GeForce 3050 RTX card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The display should also allow for some crisp gaming, as the 1080p screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness rating of 250 Nits. A webcam and multiple connectivity options make it a great option for work and play.

$1,800 ( $2,000 )

Apple’s MacBook might not be the first device you think of for gaming laptops, but recent technological advances have made these notebooks serious contenders in that space. The big draws of a MacBook Pro is a stunning liquid retina XDR display and Apple’s M1 Pro chip, which provides lightning-quick CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. It’s also a stylish machine, and if you like to balance some gaming on the side with a device that can be a terrific creative workhorse, it’s worth taking a look at. This particular model has a 14-inch display, 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Multiple other MacBook Pro models are on sale for $200 off, too.

$600 ( $850 )

Not every laptop needs to be a gaming beast, as the Lenovo Flex 5 balances moderate hardware with some great design ideas. Primarily engineered for work purposes and sporting a 360-degree hinge that gives it plenty of flexibility, the Flex 5 also has an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U mobile processor with Radeon graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD Storage that makes it great for getting work done and then relaxing with some Netflix afterward.

$157 ( $240 )

The Asus L210 is meant for basic web functionality and light productivity. At just over two pounds and fitted with an 11.6-inch display, the L210 is designed with portability in mind. The 12-hour battery life further exemplifies the on-the-go lifestyle. Best suited for students or maybe as just a first laptop to tinker with, you can get this laptop for just over $150. It even comes with a year of Office 365. So, in reality, you’re paying less than 100 bucks for the laptop if you need Office 365 anyway.

$750 ( $1,000 )

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a versatile workhorse with some impressive technology inside of it and an extreme form factor. Sleek and lightweight, it also manages to pack in an AMOLED screen that makes it brilliant for outdoors work, next-gen Wi-Fi capability, an Intel Evo-verified processor, and functionality with the rest of Samsung’s Galaxy range of devices. The most impressive feature though? A long-lasting battery that can run for up to 20 hours and then quickly recharge itself.

