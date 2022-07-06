Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD has dropped toward the lower limit of its 2W-old range – FXStreet

Ads

The GBP/USD pair has witnessed a sigh of relief after nosediving to near the critical support of 1.2100 as the asset has started balancing around 1.2121. However, this doesn’t warrant a halt in the downside move as more downside is on the cards. The pessimist commentary from Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey on the growth prospects of the UK economy has weakened sterling against the greenback.

Pressured by the safe-haven flows and the broad-based dollar strength, GBP/USD has lost its traction and dropped below 1.2200 early Wednesday. The pair was last seen trading within a touching distance of the lower limit of its two-week-old trading range, suggesting that the British pound is at risk of suffering additional losses.

AUD/USD remains pressured around the 25-month, fading bounce off 0.6761 near 0.6790 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair refreshed its multi-day low as the market’s fear of economic slowdown amplified the previous day.

USD/JPY is some 0.25% at the equities open in Tokyo. The bears are lurking in a risk-off setting and lower US yields are supporting a bid in the yen. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury fell 6bps to 2.82% into the early Asian session.

Gold price has turned sideways after displaying a vertical downside move. The precious metal is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of $1,763.90-1,771.37 in early Tokyo. The release of the FOMC minutes will provide further direction in the gold prices.

Cardano price, like other cryptocurrencies, coils in a triangular fashion. Cardano price could experience another sell-off. The swing lows established in June are unstable. Traders should also be hesitant to use the swing low on May 12 as a bullish invalidation level.

