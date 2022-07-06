Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 March 2022 – ABP Live

Ads

By: ABP News Bureau | 23 Mar 2022 03:03 PM (IST)

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 23 March 2022

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at 3 pm. Stay on top of the most important news updates from India and around the World.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 23 March 2022:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Feature Under Display Camera With Face ID

Samsung Display has joined hands with OTI Lumionics which develops advanced materials for next-generation OLED displays to develop the UDC. Read More

DGCA Releases On-Time Performance Rank For February — Know Which Airline Is On Top

Airlines News: Has your flight ever been delayed? If so, then find out as per official statistics which airline is the most punctual in timely operations. Read More

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Writes To Union Home Minister Amit Shah Seeking Regularisation Of 4,500 NDMC Employees

According to an official statement, the proposal to regularise NDMC employees is pending with the Union Home Ministry. These employees had recently urged CM Kejriwal to intervene in the matter. Read More

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Nuclear Weapons Would Be Used In Case Of Existential Threat, Says Kremlin

Kremlin spokesperson says Russia has a ‘concept of domestic security’ that defines when nuclear weapons can be used. Read More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares A Cryptic Post After Unfollowing Naga Chaitanya On Instagram

Samantha’s move of unfollwing Naga Chaitanya comes weeks after there were reports doing the rounds on social media that she had returned her wedding saree to his family. Read More

BJP Govt Forcing Late Puneeth Rajkumar’s Film ‘James’ Off Screens For ‘The Kashmir Files’: Ex-CM Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Assembly session, Siddaramaiah alleged that the producer of ‘James’ had confided in him about the issue. Read More

Kerala Lottery Today Result 23.3.2022 Out, Akshaya AK 541 Winners List

LIVE Kerala Akshaya AK 541 Lottery Result Today March 23: ‘Akshaya AK 541’ result at 3 pm today. The participants can check their results on the official website – keralalotteryresults.net Read More

‘They Might Appoint Him As Captain Next Year’: Ravi Ashwin On Virat Kohli’s RCB Captaincy

IPL 2022: Ravi Ashwin said that in his view, Virat Kohli might be made the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain in 2023 as he has undergone a lot of stress as a captain recently. Read More

Prequel To Popular Show ‘Anupamaa’ All Set To Release Online

The episodes of the ‘Anupamaa’ prequel, released over 11 days, will not be aired on television and only stream on the online platform. Read More

India Clocks Highest Ever Goods Export Target Of $400 Billion, Says Modi

India had set this ambitious export target for FY22. In the April-December period the figure stood at about $300 billion Read More

Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi To Inaugurate Golden Jubilee Celebrations Of Agradoot Group Of Newspapers Today

