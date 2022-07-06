This 35-Cent Crypto Could Sink Robinhood – InvestorPlace

Ads

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Predicting the next big meme coin is a challenging task

This article is excerpted from Tom Yeung’s Moonshot Investor newsletter. To make sure you don’t miss any of Tom’s potential 100x picks, subscribe to his mailing list here.

On Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk changed his Twitter handle to Lorde Edge, an anagram for “Elder Doge.”

The Twitter cryptoverse naturally went wild. By Monday, a Lorde Edge (CCC:EDGELON-USD) token had shown up on crypto tracking site CoinMarketCap, reaching a $25 million theoretical market value almost instantly (Anyone who feels they missed out can still check out the other 81 “Lorde Edge” tokens on the Binance Smart Chain).

Meanwhile Elonomics (CCC:ELONOM-USD), another Musk-themed coin, rose 2,000% within seconds. These days, it seems as if proximity to the self-proclaimed Dogefather is enough to turn any cryptocurrency into digital gold.

But behind the bonanza lies a growing prevalence of SQUID-type scams. Lorde Edge investors have already complained about the difficulty of selling the token, while independent audits of Elonomics show telltale signs of a honeypot scam.

Though Mr. Musk seems to be having all the fun, it’s the dev teams using his name getting the last laugh.

Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD)… SQUID… Feed Every Gorilla… meme coins can often seem like a random mix of names you’d sooner find in a zoo. And of the thousands of tokens minted by the day, only a handful go anywhere.

That’s why top crypto investors like InvestorPlace’s Charlie Shrem focus on high-quality coins with the potential to change the world. Why waste time on ugly copycats when shining stars like Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) and Chainlink (CCC: LINK-USD ) beckon?

But some lucky investors have also gotten rich from low-quality meme tokens. To find the most promising among these blockchain beasts, I’ve long used a combination of my Momentum Master strategy and a 5-point checklist. That combination picked out Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ) at 1 cent and Shiba Inu before its latest +400% run.

But there’s one problem to this method — it only sees cryptocurrencies after a 20%… 100%… or even 500% initial gain (That’s +1 more point to Charlie’s team).

That’s why InvestorPlace CEO Brian Hunt asked me an honest question last week:

Can you predict the next meme coin before it initially goes up?

Has your career ever flashed before your eyes? That’s the kind of question that makes market commentators set off smoke bombs and bolt for the nearest exit.

Fortunately I didn’t have to start a small fire to obscure my escape; I’m happy enough to give a clear answer.

“No.”

Much like internet memes, crypto memes start life pretty much the same: undistinguished and unknown. Many are copies of other tokens with only the names and logos changed out.

That’s why development teams tend to launch dozens of identical tokens at a time. The ones that gain initial interest will receive a dedicated Twitter profile, while those that fail are quietly abandoned.

Consider Axienomics, Monday’s No 3. top-trending token on CoinMarketCap. A quick check on crypto-tracking website Token Sniffer shows no fewer than 20 tokens that are virtually identical in code… 7 of which are flagged as scams. Some, such as the earlier-mentioned Elonomics, send users to half-finished sites with placeholders for Twitter links. Others like Fomo Flokinomics don’t even have a website yet.