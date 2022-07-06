Samsung Galaxy A04 battery specifications pop up at the FCC – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
Samsung’s smartphone business covers every price point, so while we’re waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to be unveiled next month, Samsung is also working on some new and affordable Galaxy devices. One of them is the Galaxy A04, and the latter was spotted recently at the FCC.
As established previously by an entry at the Wi-Fi Alliance, the Galaxy A04 has model number SM-A045F. As usual, the SM-A045F/DS variation represents dual-SIM capabilities.
The recent FCC entry contains references to the same model number. Furthermore, it reveals some details about the battery Samsung is using for this upcoming budget phone.
The FCC documents reveal that the Galaxy A04 is powered by a battery identified by model number SCUD-WT-W1. It appears to be the same battery model found inside the Galaxy A22 5G.
Therefore, the Galaxy A04 should hit the market with a 5,000mAh battery capable of 15W fast charging.
Although unmentioned by the FCC, the Galaxy A04 should run Android 12 and a limited version of One UI 4. Other hardware details remain unclear, but with this FCC visit in the bag, the Galaxy A04 shouldn’t be too far from an official release.
Reviews
