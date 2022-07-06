Samsung Galaxy A04 battery specifications pop up at the FCC – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: July 5th, 2022 at 15:52 UTC+02:00

Samsung’s smartphone business covers every price point, so while we’re waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to be unveiled next month, Samsung is also working on some new and affordable Galaxy devices. One of them is the Galaxy A04, and the latter was spotted recently at the FCC.

As established previously by an entry at the Wi-Fi Alliance, the Galaxy A04 has model number SM-A045F. As usual, the SM-A045F/DS variation represents dual-SIM capabilities.

The recent FCC entry contains references to the same model number. Furthermore, it reveals some details about the battery Samsung is using for this upcoming budget phone.

The FCC documents reveal that the Galaxy A04 is powered by a battery identified by model number SCUD-WT-W1. It appears to be the same battery model found inside the Galaxy A22 5G.

Therefore, the Galaxy A04 should hit the market with a 5,000mAh battery capable of 15W fast charging.

Although unmentioned by the FCC, the Galaxy A04 should run Android 12 and a limited version of One UI 4. Other hardware details remain unclear, but with this FCC visit in the bag, the Galaxy A04 shouldn’t be too far from an official release.





Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

You might also like

Two new budget smartphones have been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance and are all set to join Samsung’s …

Samsung’s budget smartphone portfolio for 2022 should soon expand to include a couple of new Galaxy mode …

July 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

SM-X806U

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G

SM-X906B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source