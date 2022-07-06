The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022 – Inverse

Ads

Prime Day 2022 is almost here. On July 12 and 13, Prime members will have the chance to snag thousands of products at amazing discounts — but as seasoned shoppers know, some of the best deals go on sale before Prime Day officially begins. To help you find the can’t-miss discounts, our team of editors will be updating this page daily with early Prime Day deals worth knowing about, so don’t forget to keep checking back.

–

Now’s a great time to stock up on charging cables, and this two-pack of Lightning cables is a great deal. Compatible with Apple devices, the 10-foot cables are nylon-braided to prevent fraying over time.

–

These Bluetooth wireless earbuds have a 4.4-star overall rating after more than a whopping 303,000 shoppers have weighed in. They can run for up to six hours on a charge, and the charging case offers an extra 24 hours of play when you’re on the go. The earbuds also boast an IPX8 rating, making them waterproof and sweat-proof, too.

–

Today, you can score a major discount off the highly-rated Blink Mini. The plug-in home security camera has tons of neat features — including Alexa compatibility, two-way audio, and customized motion detection — and over 190,000 customers rave about how easy it is to set up and manage. Choose from one, two, or three cameras, in either black or white.

–

Whether you’re a creative, a student, a note-taker, or an organizer, you can never have enough Sharpies. This pack features 12 vibrant colors, all with a fine-point tip that works well on paper, plastic, and even metal. It’s earned a 4.8-star rating from almost 40,000 reviewers.

–

upercharge your flossing routine with this highly rated cordless water flosser, which is gentle (but effective) on sensitive teeth and gums. It’s equipped with four flossing modes — soft, normal, pulse, and a customized setting — and the large-capacity water tank is detachable for easy cleaning. This order comes with four flossing heads and a USB charger.

–

This electric kettle from Mueller is packed with features, which is why it’s so incredibly popular on Amazon. For one, the kettle can bring 1.8 liters of water to a boil super quickly — and the LED light will indicate when it is heating. The kettle itself is cordless for unobstructed pouring, and its heat-resistant handle has an anti-slip design so that it’s secure in your hands. Made mainly from borosilicate glass, it’s ultra durable to last the long haul.

–

Add four additional USB ports to your computer (or any device setup) with this four-port hub that’s compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux. Along with plug-and-play operation, each port can be individually turned on and off. This hub boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after 104,000 reviews.

–

With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it’s on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

–

Easily remove lint build-up from your dryer vent with this handy vacuum hose attachment, which connects to most standard vacuums and is equipped with two suction levels to handle both light and heavy-duty cleaning jobs. "This product is well worth the money, easy to use and will pay for itself in the long run by maintaining the efficiency and drying power of our dryer," one of thousands of reviewers commented.

–

With nine different charging ports and a small shelf (not to mention a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 2,000 reviews), this wall outlet extender can simultaneously charge multiple devices while keeping floor clutter to a minimum. It also features a built-in LED night light that automatically turns on at dusk and off during the day.

–

Perfect for patios, decks, and poolside hangs, this repellent shield creates a 15-foot zone of protection from mosquitoes. Without DEET sprays or harsh smells, this repellent is made using an EPA-reviewed formula. Over 26,000 five-star ratings speak to this repellent’s effectiveness.

–

This pack of four LED flashlights come in a compact size that make them easy to use in any situation. Whether you’re navigating a power outage or searching for something in your garage, these super-bright flashlights illuminate up to 590 feet away. They also come with a handy lanyard to help you keep a grip on it.

–

When it comes to comfort, this memory foam seat cushion knocks it out of the park. Not only does it mold to your body for optimal support, but the contouring relieves pressure on your coccyx, and the infusion of gel keeps your backside cool all day.

–

Even though it’s slim, this bifold wallet has room for all your payment essentials, including space for cash, IDs, and other cards. It’s made of sturdy carbon leather and features RFID-blocking technology. Plus, it has a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 15,000 reviews, so you know it’s been put to the test.

–

Ensure that all of your food is expertly cooked from this day forward — without having to cut into it. This ThermoPro digital thermometer has 22,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating because it gives you a bright, instant, accurate internal reading of meat, candy, or anything else. It’s also waterproof and works for up to 3,000 hours using one 3A battery.

–

Perfect for closets or under cabinets, these LED lights feature a motion sensor so that they turn on automatically when they detect movement within 9 feet. They offer up to 50,000 hours of illumination before the batteries need to be replaced, and they have an impressive 4.3-star overall rating after more than 12,000 reviews on Amazon.

–

Get temperature readings in as little as one second with this non-contact thermometer. The LED screen is easy to read in the dark, and the color-coded background makes it easy to decipher whether or not a fever is present fast.

–

Quickly, effectively, and subtly treat blemishes with these COSRX pimple patches, which have earned over 12,000 reviews and 4.5 stars. Using a non-toxic hydrocolloid dressing, they absorb the contents of a pimple and protect the area for faster healing. By morning, reviewers report that the spot is smaller, less red, and well on its way to disappearing.

–

This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it’s perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

–

With 4.6 stars and 19,000 reviews, these facial masks from Glam Up are a must for your at-home spa day. Each one features a cut-out mask and cruelty-free formulas, but the specific active ingredients differ from pack to pack, so you can experience moisture, rejuvenation, firming, nourishment, brightening — whatever your skin needs that day.

–

Protect skin and hair while you sleep with this pillowcase made from premium 100% mulberry silk. The temperature-regulating material won’t sap moisture, and the smooth surface won’t catch on skin or hair (so, goodbye pillow creases and breakage).

–

In case you couldn’t tell by its 300,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it’s a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion.

–

A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are more absorbent and gentler on hair than terry towels, resulting in smoother, stronger hair overall. Plus, they’re ultra-lightweight, so they won’t slip off your head or cause neck pain. This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they’re so highly rated (they have over 46,000 ratings), they’ll likely sell out fast.

–

These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and 4.7-star rating. They’re made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

–

This robotic vacuum from Shark lets you forget about vacuuming for up to 45 days. Just start it up with your phone or voice (it’s Alexa-compatible), and it’ll clean your whole home using powerful suction and thorough mapping. It then self-empties into its charging base that holds more than a month’s worth of dirt. Currently, it has about 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

–

This Ninja pressure cooker and air fryer has an impressive 4.8-star overall rating after more than 30,000 Amazon reviews, and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. With nine cooking functions, including slow cook and broil, you can whip up one-pot meals any night of the week.

–

Extend your Wi-Fi up to 1,200 square feet and for 20 different devices with this plug-in gadget from TP-Link. It’s a number-one best-seller with 106,000 reviews because it’s easy to set up and, according to buyers, actually works to improve speed and minimize dead zones.

