Crypto-Knight officials opens its facility on Friday – Wyoming News Now

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) – A new Wyoming company is popping up in Pine Bluffs. This Crypto Mining host named Crypto Knight’s held its event on Friday.

Crypto Knight is the 1st Wyoming family-led crypto business to set up its facility in Wyoming.

Wyoming’s Crypto-forward business practices and laws have helped it become one of the 1st states to pioneer legislation providing depository institutions, chancery court laws, and custody digital assets.

“Cheyenne is already primed to be a technology hub for Wyoming. But also for the west. I think that’s one of the goals of many people that have been involved, is that they want to build that future for Cheyenne,” said Rep. Jared Olsen, House District 11, and Chairman of the Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology

The facility holds 768 miners in 1 container and has a little over 3000 at the site.

‘At the heart of the blockchain efforts is the legislature, which we’ve been working at for the last 5 years, passing dozens of bills. The heart of it is diversification of our economy. It’s the driving force,” said Olsen.

Thanks to Wyoming’s abundant energy sources, it can draw 10 megawatts of power from a substation in Pine Bluffs.

“We’re working with our power supplier to ensure we’ve got the power available to serve them and serve them going forward,” said David Golden, Engineering Manager of High West Energy.

According to experts, this facility will help increase jobs and salaries for Wyomingites in this tech frontier.

“What that does is create job growth in our most rural areas so people that want to stay in their home communities young people can find jobs. I see this as an absolute win win,” U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis. (R-WY)

These digital assets are not just a store of value anymore. Crypto can be used to transact business instantly as a means of payment.

“We went to…cash, then a checkbook, then a debit card. I think Cryptocurrency is just another way of us evolving as people and in Wyoming and anywhere in the world to be able to use this currency,” said Lee Filer, Co-Founder of Crypto Knight.

This site will have 6 employees with a base salary of $57,000 with a High School Diploma, and they are looking to partner with local community colleges to help develop the workforce they will need in the future.

“That is something they can bring to Wyoming and show legislature that this is real. We’ve been always been a mining a community in Wyoming whether it be fossil fuel or whatever. This is another mining it’s onto our heritage. It’s about Wyoming it’s why it should be here,” said Filer.

Family, friends and hard work are the heart of Wyoming’s identity. It’s what made today’s event happen.

