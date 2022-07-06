New Orange Bird Ball Cap Joins Vault Collection at Walt Disney World – WDW News Today

Ads

Think orange with this new ball cap, part of the Orange Bird series of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary Vault Collection. We found it at Main Street Cinema in Magic Kingdom.

The hat is off-white, with orange stitching visible on the brim.

A white patch on the front features Orange Bird saying, “Think orange.” “Florida” is below him.

The adjustable strap at the back is orange.

The underside of the brim is also orange.

Check out this new Orange Bird souvenir cup, too.

