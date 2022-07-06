From model to cyborg, Bella Hadid is entering the metaverse with NFTs – Lifestyle Asia India

Ads

Bella Hadid is entering the metaverse with a new kind of NFT collection called “CY-B3LLA.” In collaboration with reBASE, the world-renowned supermodel plans to drop no less than 11,111 non-fungible tokens, linked to 10 different global cities and representing true works of art made from 3D scans of the American star’s body. First stop, Tokyo.

Calling all Bella Hadid fans! The model with 53 million Instagram followers is offering her fans the chance to get a little closer to their idol with a collection of NFTs in her likeness, although directly inspired by robotics. Not content with offering fans a small piece of her albeit virtual self, with this first foray into the metaverse, Bella Hadid intends to create a real community — “a new global nation” nonetheless. It’s an idea that stems from her passion for gaming, and which came about during the pandemic, a time when the young star wanted to explore this other life online.

These 11,111 NFTs — each drop associated with a global city will bring exactly 1,111 of them — are visually similar to works of art, with the use of innovative new techniques such as 3D body scanning. Scanned from head to toe, Bella Hadid saw the result gradually metamorphose into NFTs thanks to the participation of various creatives and artists. The first non-fungible token unveiled by the supermodel is strikingly realistic. She appears as a cyborg, her body trussed up with a kind of cord, and with a beauty look inspired by the pop culture of Tokyo, a city to which this NFT is dedicated.

But more than a work of art, the star model is on a mission to create a “nation” that is more peaceful and compassionate than the world we live in (yes, really). “As we’ve been reminded too many times, the universe we live in is imperfect. But I believe this provides a true opportunity to build a meta community, sustained by peace, love, compassion and meaningful connections,” Bella Hadid explains on her Instagram page.





A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Indeed, here, it’s not just about owning an NFT of Bella Hadid, but about using the digital object as a passport to this parallel fictional world. “I’ve co-founded this collection because these aren’t just NFTs — they’re invitations to a new global nation. Each NFT features different and unique 3D scans of me, thought up with you in mind, that will be utilized around the world; designed to encourage travel, community, growth, fantasy and human interactions,” she wrote in a post.

What is likely to delight her fans is that these NFTs could also serve as a means to meeting the supermodel, either online or in person. Thanks to the metaverse, Bella Hadid intends to develop new ways to connect with her community and enrich her interactions with many fans. Find out more about the collection at: https://cybella.xyz.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy cybellaxyz/Instagram

This story has been published via AFP Relaxnews.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

Thank you for your subscription.

source

Ads