9 Netflix romantic movies and shows to stream in July 2022 – Hidden Remote

DAKOTA JOHNSON as ANNE ELLIOT in PERSUASION. Photo Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix © 2021

July is here and there’s no shortage of romantic movies and shows on Netflix despite June being behind us. In fact, the titles making their land on the streamer run the gamut of romance from dramas to comedies to a Jane Austen adaptation and the anticipated release of Virgin River season 4!

First up is Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between, Jordan Fisher’s latest Netflix movie. In To All the Boys 2, he played John Ambrose, Lara Jean’s childhood crush who seemed like a romantic option for her when she and Peter were struggling in their relationship. Then he played Jake Taylor in Work It, a dance comedy starring Sabrina Carpenter in the lead role.

Now, Fisher takes center stage as Aidan, a teen who’d made a pact with his girlfriend, Clare, to break-up before they go off to college. They have one more date before they have to say goodbye, and they want to make it one to remember. But saying goodbye is hard and, maybe, they shouldn’t be calling it quits after all.

Here’s the full list of romantic movies coming to Netflix in July including a synopsis for Persuasion, the latest Jane Austen adaptation set to steal hearts!

Friday, July 15 – Persuasion is the most anticipated romantic release coming to Netflix this month (besides Virgin River season 4). Starring Dakota Johnson, the movie follows Anne Elliott, a woman who eight years prior chose to end her relationship with the man she loves at her family’s behest. Now, Captain Frederick Wentworth is back and so, too, is Anne’s second chance at love if the two can move past the heartbreak she caused them both.

Wednesday, July 6

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

Friday, July 8

Dangerous Liaisons

Wednesday, July 13

Under the Amalfi Sun

Friday, July 15

Mom, Don’t Do That!

Persuasion

Wednesday, July 20

Virgin River season 4

Friday, July 29

The Entitled

Purple Hearts

Uncoupled

