Jharkhand HC sends notice to Samsung India in 'bribery' case – India Today

Jump to navigation
Speak Now
The Jharkhand High Court has served a notice to Samsung India Electronics Ltd in connection with an alleged bribery case. The court has also directed the company to appoint an arbitrator for adjudication in the case.
The case pertains to its service centre in Ranchi — Linktech Services. The owner of the service centre, Shusobhan Banerjee, has alleged that during the Covid-induced lockdown, the higher-ups at Samsung sought bribes from him.
ALSO READ | Samsung is offering up to 10 per cent off on Galaxy Books, phones for Students
Banerjee said he was forced to invest Rs 5 lakh. In his petition, he said that he was threatened that if he dared to defy the diktat, the association of his service centre with Samsung would be cancelled. Left with no other option, Banerjee claimed that he was forced to accept the unjust demands of the higher-ups at Samsung.
Banerjee then decided to file an arbitration application at the Jharkhand High Court. His lawyer Niranjan Kumar filed the petition and the matter was heard in the court of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad.
ALSO READ | Who is IAS Pooja Singhal being probed by ED in Jharkhand money laundering case
I don’t believe in hurting religious sentiments: Nusrat Jahan on Kaali controversy
Maharashtra political crisis: What are the legal options for Shiv Sena and who can claim the party symbol?
Miss India 2022 winner is Sini Shetty from Karnataka
Arrest Nupur Sharma, because you cannot play with fire, says Mamata Banerjee
Sourendro Mullick at Conclave East 2022: Acceptance of Indian music globally is heartwarming | Watch
Watch: MPs discuss the art of building consensus in an age of disruptions at India Today Conclave East 2022
There is difference between freedom to criticise and inciting violence: Mahua Moitra
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi talks about how to break out of the vote-bank mould
Video DIU : Monsoon Progress in Last 24 Hours
Sourendro Mullick at Conclave East 2022: Acceptance of Indian music globally is heartwarming | Watch
Watch: MPs discuss the art of building consensus in an age of disruptions at India Today Conclave East 2022
There is difference between freedom to criticise and inciting violence: Mahua Moitra
Copyright © 2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today
Add IndiaToday to Home Screen
Jharkhand HC sends notice to Samsung India in 'bribery' case – India Today
Jump to navigation