Enterprise Video Market reached a valuation of US$ 21.23 Bn in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 77.32 Bn in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc. – GlobeNewswire

Ads

July 05, 2022 10:30 ET | Source: Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Valley Cottage, New York, UNITED STATES

NEWARK, Del, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The enterprise video market is worth USD 21.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a 13.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 and reach US$ 77.32 billion by 2032.

The increased application of enterprise video solutions across organisations to improve collaboration among their global workforces is primarily responsible for the enterprise video market growth.

Several enterprise video market companies are now focusing on developing content delivery networks that will accelerate the delivery of multimedia internet content and provide enterprises with better video streaming capabilities.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14593

The growing demand for on-demand video streaming for learning and development training across various organisations is hastening enterprise video market growth as well as enterprise video market key trends and opportunities.

On-demand videos assist employees in obtaining detailed information that has previously been recorded by trainers, colleagues, and executives affecting the enterprise video market adoption trends. Many businesses use enterprise video platforms for external activities such as sales, marketing, customer and partner training, and public event broadcasting hence surging the demand for enterprise video.

Due to the presence of major enterprise video market players in the region, the North America enterprise video market accounted for a sizable revenue share. Access to high-quality internet, combined with rising demand for visual meetings, has created lucrative enterprise video market opportunities in the US enterprise video market.

Rising demand for enterprise video market and virtual private networks across a variety of businesses and educational institutions is expected to drive regional enterprise video market growth.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-14593

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

· The video conferencing segment from solutions insight accounted for 40% of enterprise video market size in revenue.

· The video content management segment of solutions outlook in enterprise video market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% through 2032.

· The professional services segment from services outlook of enterprise video market share accounted for 47% of revenue by 2032.

· The cloud segment of deployment insight for enterprise video market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% through 2032.

· The on-premises enterprise video segment of deployment outlook in enterprise video market accounted for 61.3% of revenue by 2032.

· The corporate communications segment of application insight commanded a sizable enterprise video market share of 46% through 2032.

· The marketing and client engagement segment from application insight is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% by 2032 in the enterprise video market.

· The adaptive streaming segment of delivery technique outlook accounted for 35% of enterprise video market size for revenue through 2032.

· The progressive downloading segment in delivery technique insight of enterprise video market is expected to grow at a 14.8% CAGR by 2032.

· The small and medium enterprises segment for organization size outlook of enterprise video market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% through 2032.

· The healthcare and life sciences segment in the end use outlook in enterprise video market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 15.8% by 2032.

· By 2032, the North American enterprise video market for the regional insight accounted for approximately 43% of revenue.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

New market research report on Enterprise Video says that Adobe, Inc.; Avaya Inc.; Brightcove Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Kaltura; Microsoft Corporation; Polycom, Inc.; VBrick Systems; Vidyo Inc. are among the legacy players vendors.

The research offers a comprehensive competition analysis of these top competitors in the enterprise video market, including enterprise video market growth, enterprise video market share, enterprise video market key trends and opportunities and important enterprise video market statistics.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14593

Recent Development in the Enterprise Video:

Product Launch:

· Google Cloud introduced its new multimedia CDN, Media CDN, in April 2022, allowing businesses to leverage Google’s YouTube network.

· Google LLC made its video-conferencing service Google Meet generally available in April 2020, which was previously only available to enterprise and educational institutions via the G Suite.

· Vbrick will introduce comprehensive integrations with popular video conferencing services such as Zoom, Cisco Webex, and Microsoft Teams in September 2020, allowing organisations to deliver live HD quality video.

Key Segments

By Solution:

By Services:

By Deployment:

By Application:

By Delivery Technique:

By Organization Size:

By End-use:

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14593

Top Reports Related To Technology

Enterprise Video Content Management Market Size: Enterprise Video Content Management solutions help in information communication, document processing, capture, manage and play video content

Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solutions Market Share: The Connected Enterprise Video Surveillance Solutions Market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

MEA Enterprise Software Market Trends: Enterprise software or enterprise application software (EAS) is an application software used by organizations to conduct their line-of-business operations

Cardiovascular Enterprise Viewer Market Analysis: Cardiovascular enterprise viewer market is projected to reach USD 54140 Mn by 2027

Ads

Geospatial Analytics Market Outlook: The geospatial analytics market is expected to total US$ 10.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 34.5 Bn by 2032

Sports Betting Market Forecast: The sports betting market size is estimated to be at USD 84.58 billion in 2022, is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.2% by 2032

Hardware Security Module Market Sales: The global hardware security module (HSM) market revenue totaled US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021. The market is expected to reach US$ 6.6 Bn by 2032

Mobile Speech Recognition Software Market Value: The mobile speech recognition software market share is recorded to rise to the valuation of US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022

Mobile Handset Protection Market Demand: The mobile handset protection market is likely to reach a market revenue of US$ 6,789.2 Mn in 2022

Bird Detection System for Airports Market Type: Global Bird Detection System for Airports Market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 130.0 Million in 2022

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/enterprise-video-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

source