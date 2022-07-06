The WWDC 2022 episode – 9to5Mac

Ads

June 10

Seth Kurkowski

Jun. 10th 2022

@SethKurk

Benjamin and Zac break down all the announcements from Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote with this bumper episode covering what’s new in iOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16 and more. This week’s event also saw the unveiling of the second-generation of Apple Silicon with the M2 chip powering a brand new MacBook Air.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

@SethKurk

