Quiz Arena, a Revolutionary F2P NFT Gaming Platform Announces New Listing on Onus Finance – ZyCrypto

City, Country / Quizarena is a free-to-play (F2P) quiz and puzzle blockchain gaming platform that announced its new listing on Onus Finance. Onus finance conducted a Quizarena project appraisal voting event that came to an end on December 3rd at 13:00 UTC. Quizarena received a resounding “Yes” (99.08 percent ). This indicates that the project will be available for purchase on the ONUS Launchpad. QZA, the native token of Quiz Arena is a utility coin that is utilized as a decentralized means of trade between Quizarena members.The$QZA sale on ONUS would begin on 8th December starting at 3:00 UTC. ONUS Launchpad $QZA token sale details are listed below,

Quizarena employs the Compete-to-Earn (C2E) model to award tokens to players for engaging gameplay animations and participation in Player-Versus-Player (PVP) and competitions. Quizarena’s combination of F2P and C2E formats allows gamers to learn, play, and earn rewards all at the same time. Adopting the F2P paradigm enables players who are inexperienced with blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to become instant members of the community.

F2P gamers will be asked questions regarding blockchain, bitcoin, NFT, and a plethora of other topics. Our goal is to create a dynamic and welcoming environment where students can study while having fun. Single-player challenges will provide players with the opportunity to learn everything there is to know about the topics. Players that conduct their own study and learn about the topics will have a better chance of winning the tournament and receiving tokens.

The NFT mania is currently at its peak, with a variety of unique digital gems increasing in value while also becoming more widespread. In terms of use cases, the NFT ecosystem is likewise rapidly emerging, beginning with the digitization of art and collectibles and then expanding to be used in industries other than art and celebrity. Brands have begun to utilize it as a promotional tool, while government agencies have begun to use it as a reward system. However, the most recent trend appears to be P2E gaming, and NFT activities in this category are expected to boom next because of its long-term use case. P2E games, which combine the best of the gaming industry and the crypto market, are the latest trend in the NFT sector. Users can participate in the games to receive in-game token awards as well as rare NFTs that can be used to earn extra money.

The Quiz Analytics team has a goal to provide Education and GameFi to everyone and to gamify quizzes into something unique and entertaining. Learn-To-Earn refers to the ability for gamers to earn incentives while learning. Compete-To-Earn indicates that players will be able to wager tokens in order to earn money when they win PvP modes. The objective is to build a decentralized platform and ecosystem that will ultimately provide societal value and have an impact on enhancing everyone’s quality of life. Quizarena’s economic approach is designed in such a way that cash produced from advertisements is redirected back into Quizarena’s treasury and the game environment.

Quiz Analytics aims to bring people closer through games and education. Consider a platform that rewards everyone who studies and is also a fun game; this would have a quick increase in its influence on individuals of all ages. The team is developing Quizarena as an ecosystem that links and gamifies quiz and puzzle games, allowing everyone to Learn and Earn. The platform would also conduct quiz tournaments with lucrative awards in crypto and NFTs. Quizarena will conduct monthly competitions for gamers to compete for the title of Quizarena Champion.

To ensure total fairness in the first match-up pairing, Quizarena will build a verified random mechanism on the blockchain. Subsequent tournament match-ups will be based on the system, which will pair participants with similar knowledge. QZA serves as a loyalty membership point, therefore users will be classed into different VIP tiers based on the number of QZA staked. The VIP level would allow players to receive additional in-game attributes (for example, a +10% game reward). As a result, the more QZA that is staked, the higher the VIP level that is provided. Players earn governance rights to pick the theme of the questions asked in the event by staking QZA.

