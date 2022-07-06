Ads
Home Latest News Cygnus Cargo Droid Hangs Off Of The Space Station – Space Ref

Cygnus Cargo Droid Hangs Off Of The Space Station – Space Ref

By
Lynn Schindler
-
Ads

©NASA
Cygnus

The Cygnus space freighter from Northrop Grumman, with its prominent cymbal-shaped solar arrays, is pictured attached to the International Space Station’s Unity module as the orbiting lab flew 263 miles above the coast of Lisbon, Portugal.

iss067e141211 (June 20, 2022) – larger image

Ads

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Cygnus, ISS
FILED UNDER: International Space Station
SOURCE: NASA Press Release
Calendar
Recent Articles
Subscribe
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter
Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter
Copyright © 2022 SpaceRef Interactive LLC. All rights reserved.

source

Ads

RELATED ARTICLES

Ads
© 2022. All Rights Reserved. Inferse.com