Cygnus Cargo Droid Hangs Off Of The Space Station – Space Ref

©NASA
Cygnus
The Cygnus space freighter from Northrop Grumman, with its prominent cymbal-shaped solar arrays, is pictured attached to the International Space Station’s Unity module as the orbiting lab flew 263 miles above the coast of Lisbon, Portugal.
iss067e141211 (June 20, 2022) – larger image
