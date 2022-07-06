Cygnus Cargo Droid Hangs Off Of The Space Station – Space Ref

Ads

©NASA

Cygnus

The Cygnus space freighter from Northrop Grumman, with its prominent cymbal-shaped solar arrays, is pictured attached to the International Space Station’s Unity module as the orbiting lab flew 263 miles above the coast of Lisbon, Portugal.

iss067e141211 (June 20, 2022) – larger image

