Apple is preparing 3 new M2 Macs, 6 iPads, and more – AppleInsider

References to three new M2-based Macs, along with model identifiers for new iPads and Apple Watch models have been found within unspecified Apple code.

With the M1 having made its way into multiple critically-acclaimed Macs, it’s not a surprise that the M2 is going to appear in more too. Now, though, a developer has spotted specific references to as-yet unreleased M2 models – and many more Apple devices.

Mac14,5

Mac14,6

Mac14,8

Developer Pierre Blazquez will not identify which Apple code the references were found in, nor confirm how it’s certain they are M2. However, Apple has said that the M1 is finished, so the three — Mac14,5; Mac14,6; and Mac14,8 — are almost certainly new M2 models.

“Identifiers have been extracted from a file archived in a publicly available software bundle,” says Blazquez. “No UI resources or anything actually juicy (wouldn’t have tweeted otherwise).”

Blazquez stresses that this is information from publicly-downloadable software and is not in any way claimed to be an insider leak.

“Fun fact: the software bundle has been online for months,” continues Blazquez, “others have downloaded it way before me.”

Blazquez has also now reported finding codenames and identifiers for more than 20 further new variants of devices. For the iPhone 14, he says the identifiers are:

This fits with https://appleinsider.com/articles/22/04/18/four-new-iphone-14-models-show-what-to-expect-in-the-fall that the iPhone 14 will feature four models.

Developer Blazquez says the identifiers for as-yet unknown iPads are:

There is no more information about forthcoming iPads, but amongst recent rumors there have been multiple sources reporting that Apple is working on a 14.1-inch iPad.

Similarly, persistent rumors say Apple will introduce a toughened, ruggedized Apple Watch — although the company claims its current one is tough enough. Developer Blazquez says he’s discovered nine variants coming:

Blazquez has also uncovered a series of codenames that include T8120 and T8122. He says these are Apple System on a Chip numbers for new processors.

Previously, the T8110 was the codename for the iPhone’s A15 Bionic, which suggests the T8210 could the next iPhone’s processor. Similarly, T8220 could be the codename for a future Apple Silicon processor for the Mac.

Perhaps most interestingly, Blazquez has also found one identifier named

AudioAccessory6,1, with a codename of B620AP. He presumes this is a new HomePod, since the HomePod mini‘s internal name is AudioAccessory5,1.

Apple has not commented on this or any forthcoming releases. Nonetheless, Blazquez’s findings back up recent rumors of Apple bringing out a new HomePod.

Updated July 5 at 9:25 AM ET Updated removing Mac Studio-specific references.

Updated July 5 at 10:50 AM ET Added identifiers and codes for more Apple devices.



If only they had a good name for it. One of the models will come with a base M2 chip, and be half the height of the MacStudio as it can eliminate the big heat sink and fan.If only they had a good name for it. 😀

😀

Funny that Apple are obfuscating models now. MacBook Air M2 – Mac14.2

MacBook Pro 13” M2 – Mac14.7

But

MacBook Pro 13” M1 – MacBookPro17.1

Are Mac14.5 14.6 and 14.8 still likely Mac Studio models? Lots of missing Mac14.x models there.

(Well that article update made my post a little irrelevant :-/)

Some of this makes more sense. What hasn’t make sense, to me at least, have been the reports (rumors) that Apple is skipping the M2 in many models, and going right to the M3.

melgross said: Some of this makes more sense. What hasn’t make sense, to me at least, have been the reports (rumors) that Apple is skipping the M2 in many models, and going right to the M3. Yes the chips they are rolling out this year are going to be M2s. The headline article on AI right now is talking about the M series silicon and the future roadmap. It lays out a pretty convincing case for a 16-24 month cycle for the M series. So the M1 came out a year and a half ago, with devices rolling out through the year. They’ve just started on the M2 devices and products will be released over the next year. That means at best it would be the beginning of 2024 for the M3.

Yes the chips they are rolling out this year are going to be M2s. The headline article on AI right now is talking about the M series silicon and the future roadmap. It lays out a pretty convincing case for a 16-24 month cycle for the M series. So the M1 came out a year and a half ago, with devices rolling out through the year. They’ve just started on the M2 devices and products will be released over the next year. That means at best it would be the beginning of 2024 for the M3.

I’m still hoping for a MacPro with Apple Silicon this year.

