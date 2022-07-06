Crypto Credit Crunch Set to Lay Low More High Fliers – Business 2 Community

Ads



The ongoing bear market across the cryptocurrency sector has affected many projects. The first blow to many firms was dealt after the collapse of Terra LUNA. This collapse has created a ripple effect, whereby projects exposed to the Terra ecosystem have witnessed massive declines.

The Celsius Network was among the first to fold after exposure to Terra LUNA. Now, other top crypto firms are following suit as the liquidity crisis continues to worsen.

In late June, the cryptocurrency market suffered from a kind of a credit crunch, making it clear that some companies such as the Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital had taken on a higher level of risk than they could handle.

Three Arrows Capital reportedly invested more than $200 million in LUNA tokens, whose values plunged below $0 after the UST stablecoin depegged. 3AC, which was once a leading crypto-based investment firm, received a notice of default from Voyager Digital after failing to repay its loan of 15,250 Bitcoins and 350 million USDC coins.





3AC has since filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York after a court order in the British Virgin Islands required the firm to go into liquidation. Voyager has halted trading, deposits, and withdrawals following its exposure to 3AC.

These firms are just the tip of the iceberg. Vauld, BlockFi, Babel Finance, and CoinFLEX are all facing liquidity issues, and more exchanges are expected to follow suit. The cryptocurrency space has yet to recover from the recent bearish trend, and some firms’ closures are expected to trigger ripple effects.

The cryptocurrency market is currently in a state of extreme fear. Some users seem to be preying on this and are spreading more information about more crypto-based firms that could collapse because of the ongoing market conditions.

Recent rumours have said that KuCoin, one of the largest social trading platforms, is on the verge of insolvency and that the platform would halt withdrawals as other platforms have. However, the CEO of KuCoin has refuted these claims, adding that the exchange was in a strong financial position.

The CTO of Tether has also called out those spreading fake news about the company’s reserves. Paolo Ardoino said that some institutions were shorting USDT and spreading FUD hoping that the stablecoin would depeg. Some community members have raised concern over Tether’s reserves.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Ali Raza.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C

A journalist, with experience in web journalism and marketing. Ali holds a master's degree in finance and enjoys writing about cryptocurrencies and fintech.

