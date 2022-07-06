Top 13 Cryptos to Invest in for Short-Term Gains – Securities.io

Ads

Opinion pieces are based on the author’s personal opinion, and they do not constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Securities.io does not recommend that any cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held by you. Conduct your own due diligence and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, investing in any solid project for the long-term almost guarantees excellent returns on your investment. However, if you are after short-term gains, the situation is a bit more complicated, as you need to keep an eye on the news, market trends, and a variety of other factors.

Of course, it goes without saying that it matters which coins and tokens you invest in, which is why we decided to create a list of the top 13 cryptocurrencies that are excellent short-term investments. Check them out, and see if you agree.

The first on our list is Bitcoin, and this is a bit of an obvious choice. Bitcoin is the coin to go to for long-term or short-term gains since it is the most dominant coin and the market leader. Whenever there is a market change worth mentioning, Bitcoin is always the one to lead it, and besides, with the coin as big and as expensive as BTC, any amount of positive change can bring noticeable returns.

Being the first and the oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is nearly synonymous with the crypto industry, and with it being the future store of value, it is a great short-term and long-term choice alike.

To learn more visit our Investing in Bitcoin guide.

Moving on to the second place, we have Ethereum. At this point, Ethereum is almost as certain as Bitcoin when it comes to being a safe investment. And, while its behavior in the short term depends on a lot of factors, ETH is still sure to go up and down by a considerable amount every time when there is market activity.

Ethereum is also the birthplace of smart contracts, dApps, DeFi, metaverse, and pretty much every other blockchain product, so it is safe to assume that future products and trends are likely to start on its network also.

To learn more visit our Investing in Ethereum guide.

In the third spot, we have Solana. Solana is likely the most scalable blockchain available today, capable of scaling up to 400,000 TPS, according to the developers. That is its limit right now, and that is where it is starting to struggle. It emerged as an alternative to Ethereum, since Ethereum’s lack of scalability led to long waiting periods, high gas fees, and other issues.

With its superior scalability, Solana is perfectly positioned to become the next biggest development platform, and it has already become a prime choice for many projects involving dApps and smart contracts.

To learn more visit our Investing in Solana guide.

The fourth on our list is a blockchain-based metaverse game called Mines of Dalarnia. This is a game inspired by another popular game called Minecraft, and just like in Minecraft, players are tasked with mining the land and using the natural resources that they dig up. These resources can be used for upgrading their gear and becoming more efficient.

The project uses NFTs to offer land to some of its users, and then land owners can rent it to the miners, and get paid in return. Meanwhile, miners can profit from finding rare minerals and selling them or using them in-game.

To learn more visit our Investing in Mines of Dalarnia guide.

Up next, we have Polygon, formerly known as Matic Network. The project emerged as a well-structured, simple-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. It features a Polygon SDK, which acts as its core component and a modular, flexible framework that allows for the creation of many different types of applications.

That includes optimistic rollup chains, standalone chains, ZK rollup chains, and more. Polygon’s purpose is to effectively transform Ethereum into a full-fledged multi-chain system, intended to act as the Internet of Blockchains.

To learn more visit our Investing in Polygon guide.

Then, there is Axi Infinity, which is another metaverse game, where players can buy creatures known as Axies, each of which is tied to a unique NFT. With Axies in their possession, players can strengthen them by adding some of more than 500 available body parts in order to give them an edge against other creatures.

Players can also breed their creatures in order to create new, unique ones, and then either sell them as NFTs or keep them. But, once they organize their team and strengthen it, they can then enter battles with other players and win valuable rewards for winning, typically in the project’s native token, AXS.

To learn more visit our Investing in Axie Infinity guide.

Halfway down the list, we have Decentraland, which is one of the oldest, if not THE oldest metaverse project. Decentraland offers a digital world where users can purchase a digital plot of land in the shape of an NFT. Once in their possession, they can use that land in any way they want.

That can include using it for software development, launching an online business, renting it to others, building games, organizing VR meetings and even events, and more. Decentraland is the Bitcoin of the metaverse sector, and as such, it is the leading project in this area.

To learn more visit our Investing in Decentraland guide.

Moving on to the eighth spot, there is Dogecoin — the first-ever memecoin that was created all the way back in 2013. Initially created as a joke, DOGE was meant to bring some humor and fun to an increasingly serious crypto industry that threatened to take a dark path. Dogecoin helped lighten up the mood, and while it was not intended to survive, it managed to persist and remain the favorite crypto of the entire industry for nearly a decade.

Last year, it even inspired a memecoin trend that saw the launch of many new memecoins, some of which now hold the potential to see even greater popularity.

To learn more visit our Investing in Dogecoin guide.

Moving on, we have Chainlink. This is a well-known project in the crypto industry that created a network of decentralized oracles. Essentially, the blockchain industry has smart contracts which require information from the outside world in order to self-execute when the terms of the contracts have been met. However, since they are bound to the blockchain, they have no way of reaching that information.

Chainlink’s decentralized oracles can harness that data from multiple sources, compare it to confirm its legitimacy, and then safely deliver it on-chain. As a result, Chainlink enables the entire blockchain industry by allowing its contracts to achieve their full potential.

To learn more visit our Investing in Chainlink guide.

In the tenth spot, we have Avalanche. This is another Ethereum alternative — a blockchain developed to be fast, scalable, and cheap to use. It is the perfect chain for running smart contracts, and in fact, it dedicated itself to that task.

Furthermore, Avalanche is extremely eco-friendly, which is very beneficial now, when the crypto industry is focusing on reducing its carbon footprint, especially after last year’s criticisms of Bitcoin, which emerged after Tesla decided to stop accepting BTC payments due to the coin’s huge emissions.

To learn more visit our Investing in Avalanche guide.

Next, we have the Binance Coin, which is the native cryptocurrency of the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, Binance. Binance Coin (BNB) is a cryptocurrency that services two blockchains — the original Binance Chain, as well as Binance Smart Chain, which is the exchange’s secondary blockchain.

Binance Smart Chain, or BSC, emerged in 2020, after the rise of DeFi when Binance recognized the potential of blockchain products, particularly those tied to decentralized finance. It developed BSC as its own, more scalable version of Ethereum. And, thanks to the exchange’s reputation, this chain became one of Ethereum’s largest competitors.

To learn more visit our Investing in Binance Coin guide.

Nearing the end of our list, we have Uniswap. This is a DeFi token and a native cryptocurrency of Ethereum’s largest decentralized exchange, also known as Uniswap. As a DEX, Uniswap does not require users to deposit funds into its own wallets, which makes those funds much safer. They can simply be transferred from the users’ wallets directly onto the platform to be used for trading and investing.

Furthermore, Uniswap is also an automated market maker, it is a more efficient platform for trading than centralized exchanges, and it allows its users to use UNI as a governance token, as well.

To learn more visit our Investing in Uniswap guide.

Finally, the last on our list is Shiba Inu. This is another memecoin, and one of the cryptocurrencies inspired by Dogecoin and its success over the years. However, Shiba Inu is one of the cryptos that, as mentioned earlier, has the potential to become even bigger than DOGE. In fact, it managed to outperform DOGE last year in terms of market cap, Twitter mentions, and even rank.

Its price per token never exceeded Dogecoin’s, but given that DOGE has a total supply of around 132.6 billion tokens and SHIB has over 589.7 trillion, that is not surprising. Still, SHIB has seen some impressive price growth in its time, and the next bullish market might allow it to outperform DOGE again, potentially permanently.

To learn more visit our Investing in Shiba Inu guide.

Investing for short-term gains can be a risky game, but if you are careful enough and you do your research, you get to be in control and you will know exactly what to do and when to do it. However, the crypto industry is volatile and unpredictable, and there are, as always, no guarantees that any of these projects will behave as expected. With that said, remember to be optimistic, but also careful and mindful of how quickly the market can turn.

Ali is a freelance writer covering the cryptocurrency markets and the blockchain industry. He has 8 years of experience writing about cryptocurrencies, technology, and trading. His work can be found in various high-profile investment sites including CCN, Capital.com, Bitcoinist, and NewsBTC.

