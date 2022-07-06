Binance’s New $500 Million Fund Is Latest Bullish Sign For Struggling Crypto Market – Forbes

Ads

Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has closed a $500 million fund that will invest in Web3 and blockchain startups.

According to a Wednesday blog post, DST Global Partners and Breyer Capital were among the investors who have participated in the raise. The fund will invest across three different stages: incubation, early-stage venture, and late-stage growth.

“The goal of the newly closed investment fund is to discover and support projects and founders with the potential to build and to lead Web 3 across DeFi, NFTs, gaming, metaverse, social, and more,” said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao.

News of Binance Labs’ fund is the latest bullish signal for crypto as investors are struggling to reconcile broad investments with sharp losses resulting from a slew of macroeconomic challenges.

In the aftermath of the TerraUSD UST /LUN LUNA A implosion that erased about $60 billion in value, bitcoin is down by more than 50% from its all-time high of nearly $69,000 reached in November. The market’s total capitalization has dropped accordingly and now stands at $1.3 trillion, less than half of what it was just six months ago.

Publicly-listed cryptocurrency companies are also struggling. Binance’s competitor Coinbase saw its shares plunge by over 60% since the start of 2022.

Some investors fear these trends will trickle down to privately-held startups that raised a record $30 billion of venture capital funding last year. Banking giant Morgan Stanley MS predicts the deal activity could fall by as much as 50% by year’s end.

But venture investors seem to be rushing to capitalize on the next stage of growth in spite of the downturn. Last week, Andreessen Horowitz’s crypto unit, known as a16z crypto, announced that it had raised $4.5 billion for its fourth fund that will also invest in Web3 projects.

While start-up valuations of $1 billion or more are “slowing down a bit,” there’s “no current impact in early-stage private markets,” Ken Li, Binance Labs’ executive director of investments and M&A, told CNBC.

