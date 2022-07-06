Samsung Galaxy S22 Gets Surprise Camera Improvement Update – Droid Life

Ads

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line already received its May Android update back at the end of April, so a new update today comes as a bit of a surprise. The update itself is somewhat of a mystery too, although we like the type of mystery it hints at. This is some sort of a camera update, which is always welcome.

The update is rolling out to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 on Verizon and it targets one thing: performance in the camera. The single-line description in the changelog says more specifically that it “provides performance improvements to your camera,” so that could mean opening it, focus time, time between shots, etc. Whatever the case, no complaints from us at a speedier camera experience.

The builds to be on the lookout for are as follows:

The update should be rolling out as of today. If you own one of these Samsung Galaxy S22 phones, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

If you do end up grabbing, feel free to post a screenshot of the update page in the comments or let us know if you notice anything different in the camera.

source