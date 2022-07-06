Anthony Hopkins Joins Zack Snyder’s Netflix Sci-Fi Adventure Pic ‘Rebel Moon’ – Deadline

Ads

Matt Grobar

Film Reporter

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins (Armageddon Time) has boarded Rebel Moon—the sci-fi adventure film that Zack Snyder (Army of the Dead) is directing for Netflix.

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, then dispatching a young woman (Sofia Boutella) with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand. Hopkins will voice Jimmy, an impossibly sentient JC1435 mechanized battle robot and one-time defender of the slain King.

The film will also star Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Rhian Rees, Jena Malone, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Sky Yang and Staz Nair, as previously announced.

Rebel Moon is the first feature to fall under Netflix’s first-look partnership with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller’s production company, The Stone Quarry Productions. Snyder wrote the script, based on his and Kurt Johnstad’s (300) story, with with Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Johnstad. Snyder is also producing alongside Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller for The Stone Quarry, with Eric Newman for Grand Electric. Bergen Swanson is exec producing alongside Hatten, Johnstad, and Sarah Bowen for Grand Electric, with VP Studio Film Ori Marmur overseeing the project for Netflix.

Hopkins is an iconic actor who last year earned his second Oscar for his portrayal of a man succumbing to dementia in Florian Zeller’s Sony Pictures Classics drama, The Father. He’ll next be seen in James Gray’s coming-of-age drama Armageddon Time, which debuted to critical acclaim at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, as well as Rick Dugdale’s thriller Zero Contact, Zeller’s next film The Son and Matt Brown’s drama Freud’s Last Session, which has him playing the founder of psychoanalysis.

Hopkins is repped by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

