Two new M2 iPad Pro models tipped for this year, 11 and 12.9-inch – Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) – Apple will reportedly refresh its iPad Pro range later this year, adding the M2 system-on-chip to the mix.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has doubled down on his March prediction that Apple will add its latest silicon to the next iPad Pro models. He has also revealed that they will retain the same display sizes as the current, M1 devices: 11- and 12.8-inches.

A 14- or even 15-inch version is unlikely to be released in 2022.

Writing in his Power On newsletter, Gurman also revealed the model numbers for the new iPad Pros. They are designated J617 and J620 internally.

He claims that their boost to the M2 chip is partly to better support Stage Manager – Apple’s new multitasking feature coming with iPadOS 16 around September time. Stage Manager will also work with M1 iPad Pro models, of course, as well as the recently-released iPad Air.

A new entry-level iPad is also expected, but it won’t support Stage Manager as it is said to run on the A14 chipset instead. Although Gurman understands that it will switch to USB-C rather than Lightning (as its predecessor) to comply with new EU rulings on charging platforms.

It certainly looks to be a busy Q3 for Apple coming up.

