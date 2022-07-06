COMEDIAN BRIAN REGAN HEADLINES LATEST EPISODE OF ‘ON TOUR/ON COURSE,’ STREAMING TODAY ON GOLFPASS – NBC Sports Pressbox

Ads

GolfPass Takes Fans Behind the Scenes with Regan to Reveal His “Regular Guy” Golfer Persona, Demonstrating His Love of the Game and Bond with Recreational Golfers

ORLANDO, Fla. – July 5, 2022 – Premiering today, comedian Brian Regan headlines the second episode of the new GolfPass show concept, On Tour/On Course, which goes behind the scenes with some of the biggest names in entertainment to showcase their love for golf.

“I’ve been chasing the game my entire life,” Regan said. “My goal is to break 100, but I need to revise my goal because I never break 100. So now, my goal is to have fun.”

GolfPass catches up with Regan in Charlotte, N.C., where he’s taking in a little golf between shows. A veteran of the comedy circuit, Regan is known for his observational, sarcastic and self-deprecating humor. His accolades include selling out nationwide tours, making appearances on the late-night talk shows – from Johnny Carson to Jimmy Fallon – releasing eight comedy albums and headlining three Netflix comedy specials.

Regan considers himself an “everyman”-type of golfer, prone to bad swings and losing a ball or two during a round. At his level of play, he’s bothered when his friends take the game too seriously, and he would rather compare his pursuit of golf like his career in comedy.

“I’m not trying to be better than the other guy, I’m just trying to be a funny as I can be,” he said.

Shot in various locations around the U.S., each On Tour/On Course special takes viewers on tour with comedians, musicians and more to let them see parts of these celebrities’ lives they never knew existed – especially their passion for golf – and showing how golf, life and art come together on the road.

GOLFPASS HELPS GOLFERS PLAY MORE AND BETTER GOLF: On Tour/On Course is included in a vast library of original video content available exclusively as part of a GolfPass membership, including The Conor Moore Show, My Daily Routine, My Roots, and more.

