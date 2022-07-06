Dash Hudson Unveils Instagram Reels Tools to Enhance Social Entertainment Solution – Yahoo Finance

Ads

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Globally-leading social marketing software, Dash Hudson, is pleased to announce the addition of Instagram Reels to its recently launched suite of social entertainment solutions.

Reels joins the Dash Hudson platform alongside newly-minted TikTok and YouTube features, providing brands with a robust set of video-first tools to elevate their entertainment-based social marketing strategies.

Dash Hudson’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kate Kenner Archibald, shares,

“The marketing industry is currently undergoing a renaissance moment that is being driven by the shift toward short-form, vertical video,” says Kenner Archibald. “It has become imperative for brands to have tools to measure the success of this new format. The unveiling of Dash Hudson’s Instagram Reels capabilities further empowers today’s top brands as they transition from social media into the era of social entertainment.”

Reels is a key avenue for brands to deliver easily discoverable and highly engaging content that has the power to convert followers into loyal customers. The insights provided by Dash Hudson allow brands to understand how Reels drives value to their business, enabling them to optimize and execute their strategy.

“The importance of video on a platform like Instagram has meant that Reels is no longer a strategy that marketers can ignore,” says Dash Hudson customer, Armie Amiri, Social Strategy Manager, The INKEY List. “Having the ability to leverage Reels data and analytics within Dash Hudson provides us even deeper insight into what our engaged and growing community wants to see from us – not only education, but entertainment, too.”

Dash Hudson’s new Reels features allow brands to measure performance in Dash Hudson’s Instagram Insights tool to holistically analyze the effectiveness of their strategy. In addition, brands can now auto-publish their Reels through Dash Hudson’s Scheduler , allowing them to streamline their planning and publishing processes.

To discover how Dash Hudson is leading today’s top brands to master video-first entertainment marketing across channels, please click here .

About Dash Hudson

Dash Hudson was founded in 2015 with the mission to empower brands to deepen engagement through photos and videos. Today, the global leader in social marketing software helps companies like Condé Nast, Apple and Unilever unlock their creative superpowers and elevate their strategies at the speed of social. Dash Hudson takes it to the next level by predicting the performance of photos and videos, analyzing trends and accelerating brand growth across social media, entertainment and e-commerce marketing channels. To learn more about Dash Hudson, please click here .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dash-hudson-unveils-instagram-reels-tools-to-enhance-social-entertainment-solution-301580539.html

SOURCE Dash Hudson Inc.

David Garcia is his name, but he might be better known to some people as the guy dressed up during Artalicious or Adrian's monthly First Fridays.

A short-term recovery triggered gains for the top meme tokens – Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, the larger trend for DOGE and SHIB remains bearish.

Welcome Back to Found, the TechCrunch podcast where we get the stories behind the startups. It’s rare we get to speak to someone who has been working at their company for 19 years so this conversation with Matt Mullenweg of Automattic and WordPress feels a little special. Now WordPress is pretty much ubiquitous in the digital publishing world.

With more than 20 million Americans still unemployed or underemployed, ZipRecruiter's role in helping businesses hire, and helping people find work, is more important than ever

Britain is proposing a new law that will require social media companies to proactively tackle disinformation posted by foreign states such as Russia, the government said on Monday. The law would tackle fake accounts on platforms such as Meta's Facebook and Twitter that were set up on behalf of foreign states to influence elections or court proceedings, the government said. The law is likely to be passed during this parliamentary session through an amendment to link the National Security Bill and Online Safety Bill, both of which are in the government's current programme.

Facebook and other social media firms will face multi-billion pound fines if they fail to take down Kremlin disinformation under new laws.

Amazon is dropping new early Prime Day sales daily! Enjoy heavy discounts on mattresses, vacuums and more.

Here’s how to make Chicken Cacciatore. Recipe is at www.itsonlyfood.biz Thanks for watching _______________________________________________________________________________ 👇 MY GROOVY LINKS 👇 TO BROWSE MY 5-STAR RATED ETSY GOURMET SEASONING SHOP, SEE RECIPES FROM THE SHOW, OR TO CONTACT ME ABOUT PRODUCING A PRODUCT REVIEW ON YOUR KITCHEN MERCHANDISE, HEAD OVER TO MY WEBSITE: http://www.itsonlyfood.biz CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL THE GEAR AND GOODIES I USE FOR THE SHOW https://www.amazon.com/shop/itsonlyfoodwchefjohnpolitte STALK ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA: • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chefpolitte/ • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chefpolitte/ • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-politte-cdm-cfpp-3976ba84/ • Twitter: https://twitter.com/chef_politte • Tiktok: www.tiktok.com/@chefpolitte DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I will receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows us to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support! Music from YouTube Audio Library “Soul Kitchen” by BadLuck “Rabid” by Ethan Meixsell “Spanish Moss” by Chris Haugen “Blue Mood” by Robert Munzi #chickencacciatore #cacciatore #chickenrecipes

The legal move by the social-media company escalates a battle over online speech in the country of more than 1.3 billion people.

The U.K. government is pushing to make "foreign interference" such as disinformation a priority offence under its proposed Online Safety Bill, forcing technology firms to remove contravening content shared by foreign state actors. The move follows recent legislation announced by the U.K. that is designed to deter foreign state actors seeking to "undermine U.K. interests," which includes targeting attempts at foreign interference in elections with heftier maximum penalties. The proposed legislation comes shortly after MI5 warned that a Chinese agent with links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had infiltrated Parliament, while subsequently the U.K. has also been ramping up its efforts to counter Russian disinformation and "troll factories" seeking to spread disinformation around the war in Ukraine.

Dan Benson isn't a Disney kid anymore, and he's giving the gays exactly what they want!

Wendy Williams's presence from the internet has immediately gotten smaller.

New Fortress Energy LLC announced Tuesday that it will sell 11 liquid natural gas (LNG) infrastructure vessels to a new joint venture formed with Apollo Global Management Inc. in a deal valued at $2 billion. Apollo will own about 80% of the JV and New Fortress Energy (NFE) will own 20%. As part of the deal, NFE agreed to charter 10 of the 11 vessels for up to 20 years. "Together with Apollo, we are creating a leading LNG marine infrastructure platform to help accelerate the energy transition whi

The Biden administration is nearing a decision on student-loan forgiveness, an issue that could affect millions of Americans and reverberate in the coming midterm elections. Here are some of the key challenges complicating the final decision. Illustration: Ryan Trefes

During the COVID pandemic, online searches for “how to monitor employees working from home” increased by 1,705%.

The chaos is the outcome of a series of questionable policy decisions taken by the government over the years, combined with persistent macroeconomic challenges and global market disruption.

The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with everything from his breakfast to his house.

He also predicts a ‘more significant pullback’ if this one thing happens.

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England warned on Tuesday that the economic prospects for Britain and the world had darkened since the start of the year and told banks to ramp up capital buffers to ensure they could weather the storm. International institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund and OECD say Britain is more susceptible to recession and persistently high inflation than other Western economies, which are all grappling with global energy and commodity market shocks. Developments around the war in Ukraine would also be key, the BoE added.

(Bloomberg) — Russia’s seaborne crude exports in the seven days to July 1 rebounded from the previous week’s plunge, but shipments to Asia are slipping, even as flows are diverted to the country’s Black Sea terminal to cut the voyage distance to India.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, Europ

source