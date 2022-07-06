Hotstar Special “Home Shanti” Trailer Released – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming Hotstar Special, “Home Shanti”, which is coming to Disney+ Hotstar on

Watch the Joshi family slowly find out that there’s nothing shanti (peaceful) about building your dream home.” The trailer opens with the Joshi family, of four, travelling in a car. It introduces Manoj as a comic Hindi newspaper columnist Umesh Joshi and Supriya as a stoic, school vice-principal Sarla Joshi. Their two kids are seen getting into a physical fight in one of the scenes. As Sarla decides to take voluntary retirement to avoid a transfer, her family faces the predicament of building a house following the short notice to vacate their government allocated quarter.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Aakanksha Dua and created by Posham Pa Pictures, the slice-of-life drama stars debutants Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra as the new generation of Joshis. Penned by writers Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna.

The series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar in India on May 6th 2022.

