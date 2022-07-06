Crypto 'Fear and Greed' Gauge Improves a Bit After 60% Selloff – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.

The economy and markets are “under surveillance”. Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.

Nissan Motor Co.’s former top lawyer, who led an internal investigation into alleged financial misconduct by Carlos Ghosn, said he endured retaliation, demotions and even surveillance of his family after questioning the integrity of the probe.

Airbnb Hosts Navigate Legal Maze Amid State Abortion Bans

India Relaxes Rules to Boost Foreign Inflows, Stem Rupee Fall

Troubled Payments Startup Bolt Reaches Settlement in Customer Suit

Amazon Will Take Stake in Grubhub, Offer Prime Users Membership

Alibaba Earnings Turnaround Hopes Revived After Shares Rise 60%

Boris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace UK PM?

Johnson Vows to ‘Keep Going’ as Rebel Tories Plot Next Move

Manhattan Home Prices Hit a Record While Sales Frenzy Winds Down

Lula Reassures Brazilian Billionaires Wary of Leftist Turn

Rogers Says It’s Failed to Sway Antitrust Czar on Shaw Deal

Wimbledon Updates | Halep, Nadal Both Play on Centre Court

Sequoia and Tiger Global Take SoftBank To the Cleaners

Big Data’s Past Is Messing With Our Future

The Redditors Should Know When They Are Conquered

Geely Is Launching Satellites in a Bid to Bring Driverless Cars to China

Google Is Going to Let Politicians Spam Your Inbox

The Lottery Lawyer Won Their Trust, Then Lost Their Mega Millions

Texas’s Business Allure Defies Abortion Politics, for Now

Biden Receives Plea from WNBA Star Griner on Release From Russia

NHL’s First Black General Manager to Join San Jose Sharks

Heavy Rains Leave At Least 17 Dead Over 3 Days in Pakistan

Romanians Urged to Save Water as Drought Threatens Crops, Energy

Intel Seeks Salvation in German Town of Boom and Bust

Singapore’s Sky-High Car Prices Are Warning for Global Cities

Does the White House Need a ‘Zoning Czar’?

Gender Fluidity In The Metaverse

Voyager Seeks Bankruptcy as Crypto Mogul’s Lifeline Fails

Crypto ‘Fear and Greed’ Gauge Improves a Bit After 60% Selloff

A cryptocurrency exchange kiosk in Istanbul.



If trader sentiment is any guide, cryptocurrencies could snap back or at least stop selling off after one of their worst quarters in history.

The crypto Fear and Greed Index climbed to 19, marking the highest point in two months, according to Arcane Research. The measure is pushing toward the “fear” area after sitting comfortably in the “extreme fear” level, the firm’s analysts said in a note.

source