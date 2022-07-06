2023 Nissan Qashqai E-Power hybrid price set to top $45000 – Drive

Ads

The E-Power hybrid version of the new Nissan Qashqai small SUV looks set to carry a not-so-small price tag, details released this week suggest.

The 2023 Nissan Qashqai E-Power hybrid small SUV may carry a starting price of in excess of $45,000 plus on-road costs in Australia, when it arrives sometime early next year.

Details published on Nissan Australia’s website indicate the E-Power drivetrain – the brand’s challenger to top-selling Toyota hybrids – will be available only on the higher-spec Qashqai ST-L and Ti, rather than across the four-model range.

As confirmed yesterday, the Qashqai ST-L is priced from $42,190 plus on-road costs (e.g. stamp duty, dealer delivery, registration) in 1.3-litre petrol form – suggesting a price in excess of $45,000 plus on-roads for the E-Power, or closer to $50,000 drive-away.

Meanwhile, the flagship Qashqai Ti costs $47,390 plus on-road costs in petrol form, paving the way for a hybrid variant beyond $50,000 plus on-road costs, and closer to $55,000 drive-away.

While Nissan has yet to confirm pricing for the Qashqai E-Power, Toyota hybrid SUVs typically cost about $2000 to $2500 more than their petrol counterparts, depending on the model.

However, some whispers suggest Nissan may charge more for the Qashqai E-Power; other brands such as Subaru and Haval charge upwards of $4000 to $6000 more for their hybrid models, compared to equivalent petrol grades.

Much like its closest rival, the upcoming Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, the Nissan Qashqai E-Power promises claimed fuel economy of just over five litres per 100 kilometres – but it goes about achieving its fuel efficiency very differently.

Whereas a Toyota hybrid can directly drive its wheels with petrol and/or electric power, Nissan’s E-Power hybrid system use the petrol engine as a generator to top up a battery pack, which in turn powers an electric motor that drives the wheels.

Nissan claims this set-up delivers “the pleasurable, effortless and smooth driving experience associated with a pure EV [electric vehicle], but without the need to recharge.”

The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol three-cylinder producing 115kW, which uses a ‘power generator’ to fuel a small lithium-ion battery, inverter, and a 140kW/330Nm electric motor on the front axle.

Australian models equipped with the E-Power system also gain Active Noise Cancellation tech, a low-speed vehicle sound for pedestrians, and regenerative braking – which captures energy from the spinning wheels as the car decelerates, and feeds it back into the battery pack.

They will also feature a ‘one-pedal’ driving system, known as E-Pedal, which uses high-power regenerative braking to slow the car down to low speeds in traffic without touching the traditional ‘friction’ brakes.

However, it’s worth noting that unlike a true one-pedal system seen in a Nissan Leaf or a Tesla, the Qashqai E-Power can only use its electric motors and battery to decelerate to “creeping speed”, rather than coming to a full stop.

The 2023 Nissan Qashqai E-Power is due in Australian showrooms “after the petrol powertrain launches”, which occurs in late 2022.

While a Nissan Australia spokesperson could not elaborate further, Drive understands a local launch in early 2023 is looking likely, as of publishing.

