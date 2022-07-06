TheMoonCarl Asks Crypto Twitter Would You Buy ETH at $500 – Business 2 Community

Ads



TheMoonCarl, a popular cryptocurrency investor had one question for crypto Twitter “would you buy ETH if it dipped to $500?” the answers were surprising.

TEST AD



TheMoonCarl, a well-known and respected crypto influencer asked his 1.1 million Twitter followers whether they would be Ethereum ($ETH) if the price dropped over 50% to just $500. Surprisingly, considering the current state of the market, the answer was a resounding yes.



Many of the influencer’s fans stated things like they were “waiting for it to come below $500” or that they would want to stock up ahead of the Ethereum 2.0 merge. While the reasoning differed from investor to investor, there was one common trend; a lot of positivity about the future of Ethereum. For investors that are interested in finding out where the price of ETH might go, we’ve got a great Ethereum price prediction guide





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

While it’s great to see such bullish sentiment in the market, it comes at an odd time. Right now the crypto market (along with pretty much every financial market) is in disarray.

Over the past 12 months, Ethereum is down by around 50% and Bitcoin isn’t faring much better. Macroeconomic factors like inflation and war are partly to blame. However, the implosion of multi-billion dollar entities like Terra Luna and Three Arrows Capital did nothing but worsen an already bad situation.



With that said, the current downtrend does provide ample opportunity for investors with nerves of steel. Prices are down significantly from all-time highs and fear is rampant. While unlikely to sound appealing, buying toward the bottom is where the most money is made. Therefore, the current situation could be perfect for investors to capitalize on. However, it’s crucial to always do the proper due diligence before investing, particularly in this market.

DeFi Coin (DEFC) – Undervalued Project

Our Rating

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jay Leonard.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Jay is a UK based cryptocurrency expert, specialising in fundamental analysis and medium to long term investments. He has a great deal of hands on experience in the industry, with a current focus on institutional adoption.… View full profile ›

Join over 100,000 of your peers and receive our weekly newsletter which features the top trends, news and expert analysis to help keep you ahead of the curve

by Personal Branding Blog

by Ayo Oyedotun

by Mary Lister

by Brent Carnduff

by James Scherer

by Ayo Oyedotun

by Shane Jones

by Jonathan Furman

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Note that the content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Ads

source