$1000 Invested In Alphabet 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today – Benzinga – Benzinga

Alphabet GOOGL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.14%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion.

Buying $1000 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $1000 of GOOGL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,394.90 today based on a price of $2244.32 for GOOGL at the time of writing.

Finally — what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

