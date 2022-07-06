Daily Authority: Nothing Phone 1, OnePlus 10 Pro date – Android Authority

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Carl Pei took the stage yesterday to finally announce the Nothing Phone 1, an open secret in our tech world. But it wasn’t a launch, but an announcement of the launch.
The hard details in brief:
But it was the vibe, man
Healthy reality check:
📅 OnePlus announced that its OnePlus 10 Pro launch is happening: March 31, 10am. See, we told you it’d be late March! (Android Authority).
📁 Samsung is reportedly readying a brand-new foldable line this year (Android Authority).
👉 Google is testing letting Android developers use their own third-party billing systems, starting with Spotify, and no one’s saying what the percentage fee is… (Android Authority).
⚡ For about the next two weeks, Samsung will fix a busted display on the Galaxy S or Galaxy Note for $100. Interesting limited-time promo in the US only (Android Authority).
📺 The Google Play brand is in peril: now it’s been stripped of movie and TV show sales, meaning there’s just Google Play Books (Ars Technica).
🍎 Arizona is the first state to allow driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet (Engadget).
🎨 Stephen Wilhite, creator of the GIF, has died. (And he pronounced it “jif,” even if I don’t) (The Verge).
🔐 Cybersecurity researchers have apparently traced the Lapsus$ attacks to …a 16-year-old from England. Several parties including another young person in Brazil are linked as well, but the main person: a teen living near Oxford (Bloomberg).
⛵So it appears that $700M superyacht does belong to Putin after all (Jalopnik).
📡 A mysterious satellite hack has victims far beyond Ukraine (Wired).
🤔 “ELI5: Why do grocery stores / supermarkets often have fans at the exits that blast you with air as you walk out?” (r/explainlikeimfive)
Remember when Instagram had a chronological feed? Wonder no more, it’s back, on both iOS and Android.
What it is:
Cheers,
Tristan Rayner, Senior Editor.
