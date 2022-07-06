MicroStrategy (MSTR) Bitcoin (BTC USD) Buys Show Spotty Scorecard – Bloomberg

Ads

The timeline for approval and release of the various Covid-19 vaccines was world-historically fast- but could it have been faster? Pharmaceutical companies, Doctors, and medical ethicists everywhere are debating whether human challenge trials- deliberately infecting willing subjects with pathogens- could have sped up the process, or whether they could do so to stop future pandemics.

Bitcoin’s slide below $30,000 has dragged MicroStrategy Inc.’s stash of the cryptocurrency underwater, muddying founder Michael Saylor’s strategy of betting on the token. The software maker has disclosed new Bitcoin additions nearly two dozen times, with the first back in August 2020. However, all but four of those times they paid more on average than the current price of around $30,000. The first four purchases in late 2020 — amassing just over 70,000 coins for just $1.13 billion — have nearly doubled in value.

