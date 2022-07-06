Top 10 Best Accessories for Samsung Galaxy A53 5G – Android Headlines

Ads
Android Buyers Guide / Top 10 Best Accessories for Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Looking for some new accessories to outfit your new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone? Well you’ve come to the right place. Here we have all of the best accessories that you can pick up and take full advantage of the Galaxy A53 5G experience.
You won’t find cases in this list, we have separate lists for cases and for screen protectors, which you can find here. These are accessories like chargers, car chargers, headphones and such.
In this list, you’ll find truly wireless earbuds, smartwatches, chargers, and much more. Just about everything you can think of to really take full advantage of the Galaxy A53 5G.
It’s always a good idea to protect your display, and this screen protector from Samsung is perfect for the Galaxy A53 5G. It also works with the under-display fingerprint sensor. So you won’t need to have a cut out for the fingerprint sensor, which looks pretty ugly anyways.
You can protect your Galaxy A53 5G’s screen for just $15.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Screen Protector – Samsung.com
The Galaxy Buds Pro are the latest pair of truly wireless earbuds that Samsung has released. These feature active noise cancellation as well as Ambient Sound. So you can immerse yourself in your audio, and also still hear what’s happening around you, when needed.
These also feature much improved audio, so they are great for audiophiles. The Galaxy Buds Pro are perfect for those buying the Galaxy S21 series, as it works perfectly with them.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro – Samsung
The PopGrip from PopSockets is a really good accessory for really any phone. And the reason why this is the best PopSocket you can buy right now is because it does allow you to swap out the top. So if you want to change the color, you can do so.
PopGrip is really great because it allows you to hold onto your phone much easier, especially for larger phones, but even works great on smaller ones like the Galaxy A53 5G. But it also doubles as a sort of kickstand for your smartphone. Allowing you to use it on long flights to watch a movie or two, without having to hold your phone the whole time. It’s a really genius invention, and it’s something that everyone should have.
You can attach the PopGrip to your case, so that it doesn’t ruin your phone too.
PopSockets: PopGrip – Amazon
The RAVPower Portable Charger 20000mAh PD 3.0 Power Bank is a really great option for a battery pack for the Galaxy A53 5G. It offers fast charging, though you likely won’t need that for the Galaxy A53 5G, since it does offer some really good battery life.
It also uses two USB-A ports with fast charging, so you can charge other devices at the same time. RAVPower also includes two more USB-C ports for input, which is really nice, when you need to charge this battery up pretty quickly.
RAVPower Portable Charger 20000mAh PD 3.0 Power Bank – Amazon
It’s always a good idea to get another USB-C cable or two, to have around your home. While you probably don’t need one at your office right now, since the majority of us are not actually going to work. It is good to have one in the car and other places around your home.
This is a USB-C to USB-C cable that is capable of USB-C PD speeds, so it can charge your phone pretty quickly too. That’s important in this day and age of fast charging.
Anker Powerline II USB-C to USB-C – Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a great smartwatch option for those that are looking for something that is more of a smartwatch than a fitness tracker – like the Fitbit Versa 3 below.
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a stunning looking smartwatch, featuring the ability to track your workouts, and even your swimming. Since it is waterproof. It also delivers notifications to your wrist. It works with any Android smartphone, but works with the best with Samsung smartphones like the Galaxy A53 5G.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – Amazon
The Fitbit Versa 3 is a great fitness tracker to go along with other accessories for your Galaxy A53 5G. Especially if you’re looking to get in shape this year.
The Versa 3 is the latest in the Versa line for Fitbit. It offers up all of the fitness tracking that you’d expect from Fitbit. Including the ability to track your steps, your workouts, calories burned and much more. It can also deliver some notifications to your wrist.
Fitbit Versa 3 – Amazon
The Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 is the perfect USB-C PD charger to use with the Pixel 5. While it does still come with one in the box, it never hurts to have a spare somewhere in your home or at work.
This is a 30W charger – and yes, the Galaxy A53 5G tops out at 25W, but this will work on other devices too. It also uses Gallium Nitride or GaN, which makes this charger a lot smaller than you’re probably used too. Which is why we think it is the best option. Since you can easily toss this into your bag when you’re traveling – if we are ever able to do that again.
Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 – Amazon
This is one of the most interesting looking car mounts out there, and it really doesn’t even look like a car mount.
The Spigen Kuel S40 stealth Car Mount is a minimalist car mount for those that don’t want to use magnets. This is a car mount that folds down when it is not in use. Just open it up and stick your phone in the mount, in landscape mode and you are good to go. It’s a good option, because it is fairly small when it is not in use, so that it is not blocking your view of the road all that much.
Spigen offers the Kuel S40 Stealth car mount in only one color. Which is black and blue, so it can blend in with your car a bit more.
Spigen Kuel S40-2 Turbulence Car Mount – Amazon
