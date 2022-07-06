How & Where to Watch Dexter 2022 [Stream Season 1 to 9 Online] – Cloudwards

Ads

If you want to watch all seasons of Dexter, including the spin-off, Dexter: New Blood, there are a few ways you can stream it. This guide will tell you where to watch Dexter and how to stream it with a VPN.

The Dexter series aired from 2006 through 2013, running for eight seasons. It follows the main protagonist Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a blood-spatter expert who lives in Miami. He doesn’t just solve murders, though; he also commits them and is himself a serial killer. If you want to watch his deadly acts, keep reading as we will show you where to watch Dexter.

The Dexter franchise was so popular that they made a spin-off series in 2021 called Dexter: New Blood. It follows on 10 years from the last episode, but we won’t say much more as we don’t want to give away spoilers. So if you’re a Dexter fanatic or someone who wants to watch it for the first time, we hope this guide will show you how easy it is to watch shows online.

No, sadly Dexter is not being shown on Netflix and there are no plans to bring it back anytime soon.

Dexter is not available on Netflix, but you can watch it on Amazon Prime. However, while Dexter is available with an Amazon Prime subscription, you need the paid Showtime add-on to watch Dexter: New Blood.

You can watch all seasons of Dexter, including the new series, New Blood, on Showtime. However, Showtime is only available in the U.S., so you’ll need to either be located in the country or use a VPN to watch it.

At the time of writing this article, Showtime has all eight seasons of Dexter, as well as the newer season, Dexter: New Blood, which used to air weekly on the Showtime channel. A subscription to Showtime costs $10.99 per month, but there is a 30-day free trial available.

That said, Showtime is only available in the U.S., so if you’re outside the country, you’ll need to use a VPN. Check out our guide on how to watch Showtime for more information.

You can also watch Dexter on Amazon Prime Video. However, while the first eight seasons are available to watch with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, New Blood is only available with the Showtime subscription add-on, which costs $10.99 per month on top of the usual Prime subscription cost.

If you already have a fuboTV subscription, you can watch Dexter via the Showtime add-on there too, for an additional cost.

Dexter is only available in the U.S., so if you’re not in the country, you’ll need to use a VPN to connect to a U.S. server. We’ll show you how to watch Dexter using a VPN in the steps below.

Sign up to a VPN — we recommend ExpressVPN — and install it on your device.

Connect to a server where the content you want is available. To watch Dexter on Showtime, you need to connect to a U.S. server.

Go to the Showtime website or Showtime app and watch Dexter.

To see all the murders in action, you are going to need to use a VPN if Dexter is not shown in your country. You need a VPN that has excellent speeds and unlimited bandwidth, with the ability to get past the geoblocks and streaming services’ VPN bans.

You can check out our best VPN for streaming article for some excellent suggestions. If you haven’t got time to read that, we recommend ExpressVPN as it has everything you need for streaming Showtime shows. Otherwise NordVPN and Windscribe make excellent alternatives.

More details about ExpressVPN:

Pros:

Cons:

Our top pick to watch Dexter is ExpressVPN. It has everything you need in a VPN, including lightning-fast speeds and unlimited bandwidth. ExpressVPN has a large server spread, including plenty of U.S. servers for accessing Showtime. That means you’ll have no trouble picking up servers to get past any evil region barriers.

ExpressVPN is the most expensive VPN on the list. Although it doesn’t come with extra features like an ad and malware blocker, that’s easy to look past due to the quality of the VPN as a whole.

You can read a more in-depth review of how the VPN works in our ExpressVPN review. If you’re still not sure it’s the right VPN for you, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

More details about NordVPN:

Pros:

Cons:

If ExpressVPN’s price is too much to swallow, NordVPN should be at the top of your list. The NordLynx protocol is optimized for fast streaming, and you can easily switch to that in the settings menu. It also has top-notch security and privacy, which you can read more about in our NordVPN review.

NordVPN has a large number of servers in plenty of countries, so you will have no problem getting past dreaded region blocks. For instance, you need to connect to a U.S. server to watch Dexter, and NordVPN has almost 2,000 servers in the U.S. alone, making it easy to switch if one doesn’t work. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied.

More details about Windscribe:

Pros:

Cons:

For a VPN provider that offers a free basic plan, Windscribe ticks a lot of boxes. It’s secure and has a server spread of more than 60 locations around the world. That said, it’s worth noting that you can access servers in just 10 of those countries for free. It’s certainly a VPN to consider, though, since you can access the U.S. servers for free. If you would like to dig deeper into what Windscribe provides, take a look at our WindscribeVPN review.

One of Windscribe’s standout features is R.O.B.E.R.T., which stands for “remote omnidirectional badware eliminating robotic tool.” It’s basically a collection of tools that keep you safe by blocking malware, fake news and unwanted ads — just to name a few. The only downside to R.O.B.E.R.T. is that it’s not available on the free plan.

By following our guide, you should now be able to watch Dexter, whether you are someone who has never seen Dexter before or you love watching the serial killer Dexter Morgan and his homicidal urges over and over again.

Which streaming services are you considering to steam Dexter episodes? Have you used a VPN to watch Dexter or Dexter New Blood? If so, which one? Is there another way to watch Dexter online? Let us know in the comments below and, as always, thanks for reading.

