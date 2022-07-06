Should I buy iPhone 13 or wait for iPhone 14? It’s time! To Decide – Technowize

Ads

Technology keeps improving day by day. Waiting for the best one to hit the market could mean waiting endlessly as companies continue to woo us with their technical wizardry, each better than the last. On the other hand, buying one could give you immeasurable joy and change your life drastically. I know it sounds dramatic, but haven’t we all stuck to our screens after a good upgrade?

The iPhone 13 is one of the most promising gadgets out there, but the rumors swirling around the iPhone 14 could turn anyone’s head. Most buyers find themselves unable to decide as they admire the latest edition while worrying about missing out on the iPhone 14. So, let us help you with your mid-life-phone crisis: Should I buy an iPhone 13 or wait for iPhone 14?

They say good things come to those who wait. Doesn’t the time we already spent waiting count? – Thoughts of an Apple fan forced to choose between the iPhone 13 and waiting for the iPhone 14.

While the iPhone 14 is scheduled to release in the second half of 2022, the iPhone 13 made its appearance in late September with four different models – iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max- all powered by the A15 Bionic chip. In comparison to the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 has a bigger battery and a better battery life.

The photos clicked by the iPhone13 are far superior, as the shots are clearer even when your hands are unsteady. The cinematic mode, wherein you can change the focus from one subject to another, for video is nothing short of brilliant. The four photographic styles- Vibrant, Rich Contrast, Warm and Cool – also help you curate how your pictures turn out.

It has a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels with a 460 ppi density, with a ceramic shield covering. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The power button is on the right while the volume controls are on the left.

Although the iPhone 13 was released on 17 September 2020, keeping in mind the chip shortage, Apple will only release a limited number of phones as supply chain issues continue to throttle tech companies. The iPhone13 shipping delays also cause slight consternation to the buyers who must wait for over 14 days to receive delivery. The iPhone 13 prices are listed below. They are available in five different shades- Blue, Starlight, Red, Midnight and Pink in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

If you like smaller phones, the iPhone 13 at 6.1-inch is the right one for you. With a brighter display, better battery life, extended storage and cut-rate camera, 13 could turn into your lucky number. This edition has a smaller notch in comparison to its earlier models. If this practice is continued, the iPhones will look close to high-end Samsung phones that have a similar design. However, there is no concrete news on this front, yet. The phones are convenient and can easily run for a day on one full charge.

Such is the popularity of the iPhone 14 that it was trending on twitter even before the launch of iPhone 13. As of now, the iPhone 14’s release date is scheduled to be somewhere around September 2022. If rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 14 will have a better camera, an A16 Bionic silicon chip and a new chassis design amongst other things. Reports also suggest that the iPhone14 could be a bigger model with a 6.7-inch screen. It might come equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and 48-MP cameras. It is widely believed that Apple will do away with the notch in 2022 and replace it with a punch-hole display design.

Although it sounds extremely riveting, supply chain issues could potentially delay its release. That said, if you need a good phone now that is above-the-average and reliable, the iPhone 13 is the answer to the prayers you didn’t know you said. But if you’re willing to agonize your poor heart and ready to survive on scraps and rumors for the better part of a year, you might want to stick around for the iPhone 14.

