How Many Streaming Services Can People Consume? OTT Services & vMVPDs Continue To Soar – Forbes

The streaming video space has grown so rapidly that there is clearly going to be some roadkill ahead. There are close to 50 services in North America alone, from well-known brands like Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Now, Netflix, Paramount+ & Peacock to some you probably have never heard of like Break Movies, BritBox, Docurama, Feeln, Snagfilms and Viki.

Few of the smaller companies will be able to build or buy compelling content. Amazon.com Inc., for instance, recently agreed to buy the venerable MGM studio in an $8.45 billion transaction while Netflix has reportedly paid more than $10 million per episode for popular shows like Stranger Things and The Crown, while paying $2+ million/episode for shows with lower viewership.

Frndly TV, a virtual Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (also known as vMVPDs, these companies package up cable networks just like a cable or satellite operator would do and serve them up over the Internet) recently announced they bucked the trend of running in the red. They announced this week that they are profitable and the service has more than 500K subscribers after just a little over two years on the market (it launched in October of 2019).

They offer their standard service with one stream at $6.99/month, two streams with a cloud DVR in HD for $8.99/month or four streams in HD in a cloud DVR for $10.99 (the latter premium service also allows you to keep recordings on the DVR sever for 9 months rather than 3 months for the $8.99/month offering). In addition, they offer a 72-hour look back service.

The company was started by former DISH Network executives who clearly know how to put together a low-cost bundle. They have no sports content and none of the big named and expensive general entertainment channels. Rather, Frndly TV has focused on free and low cost channels like BabyFirst, Dove Channel, GAC Family and GAC Living, the Hallmark family of channels, Sportsman Channel and World Fishing Network.

Missing from the line-up are ESPN (which costs over $10/month wholesale), CNN, Disney Channel, ESPN2, FOX News, Fox Sports 1, NFL, SEC, TBS, TNT and USA Network (all of which cost more than $1/sub/month). As the graphic shows, the Frndly TV line up has aggregate license fees of only $2.65 per month, leaving it with a gross margin of 62% ($4.34/sub) while many of its competitors are cash flow negative.

