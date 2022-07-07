Redesigned Siri Remote gets firmware update for Apple TV owners – 9to5Mac

Ads

Yesterday

José Adorno

– Jul. 5th 2022 12:36 pm PT

@joseadorno

Apple just update the firmware on the new Siri Remote. Announced alongside the second-generation Apple TV 4K, the remote is available when purchasing an Apple TV HD or by itself. Here’s what we know about this update.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



This firmware update comes just after Apple released the fifth beta of iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, macOS 12.5, and tvOS 15.6 to developers. Since the Siri Remote was announced at the Spring Loaded event in April 2021, Apple is updating its firmware for the third time.

According to MacRumors, the previous firmware was 9M6772 and the new one is 10M11103. While Apple regularly releases new firmware updates for its AirPods line, the Siri Remote waited almost a year to have a new version made available.

For example, with the latest beta firmware for AirPods, there are references for the LC3 codec for AirPods Max. For those unfamiliar, the LC3 codec is Bluetooth’s future low-power and high-quality codec that will come soon to headphones. The Low Complexity Communication Codec – LC3 for short – will be able to transmit at much lower bitrates without dropping the audio quality we currently see with Bluetooth’s standard.

Although the company doesn’t disclose what’s changed with this Siri Remote firmware update, it’s likely that Apple is making performance improvements with minor bug fixes. With the new iPod-like click-wheel design on the Siri Remote, this firmware update could be related to that, as it could be a little unreliable for users. In the past, Apple had to update Apple TV’s software to improve the integration between the set-top box and remote.

Apple doesn’t say how the Siri Remote firmware can be updated, but if one could guess, it would be by charging the remote with the Apple TV turned on.

When 9to5Mac learns more about this firmware update, we’ll make sure to report back with the features available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.

@joseadorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com

Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura [Video]

Diary: One year of using Apple products

The latest rumors on when to expect new AirPods

Should anyone actually buy the new M2 MacBook Pro?

source

Ads