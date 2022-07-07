Amazon's Fire TV Cube drops to $60 in early Prime Day deal – Yahoo Entertainment

Ads

A bunch of Amazon devices are starting to go on sale for Prime members ahead of the two-day shopping event next week, and that includes the company's most powerful streaming device. The Fire TV Cube has now been discounted to $60 for Prime members, which is $10 cheaper than its previous all-time low. Amazon appears to be staggering out its early Prime Day deals because the Fire TV Cube is one of two streaming gadgets on sale right now, the other being the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is $10 off and down to $40 for everyone — not just Prime members.

Buy Fire TV Cube (Prime exclusive) at Amazon – $60 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon – $40

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's most capable streamer, with support for 4K content, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+. It also works as an Alexa speaker as well with its built-in mics. Not only can you ask Alexa to look up TV shows and movies you want to watch, but you can also ask the voice assistant to do things like control smart lights, add things to your shopping list and more. The Cube is the only Fire TV device that has hands-free Alexa support, making it a good option for those that want a new streaming device and basic virtual assistant features in one device.

If you're looking for something more portable, or just an even more budget-friendly device, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a good option. Like the Fire TV Cube, it also supports 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Vision and Atmos support. However, its dongle-like design makes it easy to toss in a bag before you go on vacation or ever so slightly easier to install on your aging TV. It also supports voice commands via the Alexa remote that comes with it.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.

Apple's powerful streamer is currently at it's second-lowest price at Amazon.

Shoppers agree that this massage gun is worth the purchase, especially at its sale price of just $51.

Amazon tried but then ultimately stepped away from building its own cost-intensive Grubhub and DoorDash competitor in the U.S. back in 2019. Now three years on, it's taking a different approach to tackling the space to build in one more sweetener to encourage more sign-ups to its Prime subscription service. Today, the e-commerce giant and Just Eat Takeaway — which owns Grubhub in the U.S. — announced an investment and partnership in which Amazon will offer free membership to Grubhub+ for one year to Prime members in the country, and take equity in Grubhub potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Here's everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022 including when the two-day shopping event will take place and what you can expect to find on sale.

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc has secured the right to buy a 2% stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com's Grubhub and will offer no-fee access to the service for a year to U.S. Prime members, hoping to boost subscriptions with a renewed push into meal delivery. Announced ahead of Amazon's July "Prime Day" marketing blitz starting Tuesday, the deal lets the online retailer's loyalty club members use Grubhub without delivery fees on orders over $12 in more than 4,000 U.S. cities. Shareholders have demanded it sell or find a partner for Grubhub, which it bought last year for $5.8 billion.

You can expect an emphasis on Fire tablets and other Amazon-branded devices again during Prime Day 2022.

The regular Echo smart speaker is $60, down from $100.

Here's everything you need to know about the deals extravaganza.

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 is the first smartphone to offer a 'wireless' clip-on Peltier cooler.

source