Lunchbox Redefines Utility NFTs for the Restaurant Industry With Sticky's and Visionary Studios – RestaurantNews.com

The first NFT loyalty program from Sticky’s will start a one-week presale on July 6, 2022 followed by a public mint on July 13, 2022.

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Lunchbox , the modern ordering system built to grow online revenue for restaurants, today announced a new partnership with New York-based fried chicken restaurant Sticky’s. The Finger Joint and Visionary Studios , a Web3 project development company. The companies are unveiling a new NFT offering called Hungry Robot Chicken Club. The collection will be available for a one-week presale beginning on July 6, 2022 with a public mint to follow on July 13, 2022. Additional information as to mint price and mint location will be released throughout this week. You can follow project updates via the project’s Twitter account ( https://twitter.com/chickenrobotics ), Discord group (https://discord.gg/mdJ8RWqh) and Sticky’s website https://stickys.com/hrcc/ .

Sticky’s and Visionary Studios, ideated the concept and development of Hungry Robot Chicken NFT. Lunchbox will be powering the loyalty component of the Hungry Robot Chicken Club, where NFT holders will have access to exclusive rewards, promotions and merchandise which can be redeemed online through an NFT holder dashboard.

What is Hungry Robot Chicken Club?

Hungry Robot Chicken Club is a collection of 2,222 unique digital Hungry Robot NFT collectibles living in the Solana ecosystem. Users of Hungry Robot gain access to Sticky’s growing community and exclusive membership benefits.

Each Hungry Robot is unique and programmatically generated from over 100 traits, including color, headware, food, accessories, and more.

How does it work?

Each NFT grants you membership access to an exclusive club and community whose benefits and offerings will grow and evolve over time. Hungry Robot can serve as a digital identity and entryway to the rapidly growing Web3 space.

What are the benefits of HRCC?

The initial benefits to Hungry Robot holders are comprised of discounts on Sticky’s menu items including Thighs, Sandwiches, Baskets, etc., access to merchandise, and more. Benefits will be updated on a regular basis to provide diverse and unique opportunities and utility to each HRCC NFT holder.

Earlier this year, Lunchbox announced the sale of its first NFT virtual restaurant to Bareburger. Since then, NFT’s have exploded in popularity but only a few players have figured out a true utility value. Historically, NFTs are used a mechanism for loyalty

“Wave one of NFTs was a sea of different collaborators showcasing art and collectibles. Wave two is all about utility. We’re embracing wave two with the help of Sticky’s and Visionary Studios by colliding two different world’s: web3 and restaurants,” says Co-Founder and Head of Innovation, Andrew Boryk. “We’ve conceptualized ideas that push the evolution of NFTs. As innovators we need to figure out how utility can actually grant privileges that holders can use in real-life.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Sticky’s and Lunchbox to bring real world utility and benefits to the Web3 space with the release of Hungry Robot Chicken Club. The potential of Web3 is limitless and we believe now is the time to start building the infrastructure that can revolutionize the way businesses communicate and interact with their customers. Hungry Robot Chicken Club will provide significant real life value to its holders in addition to allowing holders access to the exclusive HRCC Web3 community. We believe the infrastructure built during the development of HRCC, including the NFT holder dashboard, will pave the way for restaurants and other Web2 businesses to seamlessly enter and flourish in the Web3 space.”

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the modern ordering system for restaurants to grow their online revenue. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to take control of their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, customer loyalty, marketing, and order aggregation to increase sales and strengthen guest engagement. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io .

About Sticky’s. The Finger Joint

Sticky’s was created out of a love for chicken fingers, and the desire to think outside of the box for how a restaurant could serve them. Jon Sherman, the founder of Sticky’s, knew there were a lot of New Yorkers who really loved chicken fingers but didn’t have a great place to get them; and thus, Sticky’s was born!

Sticky’s is known for its chicken fingers and bite-sized chicken poppers, frequently served over fries. Sticky’s also serves chicken sandwiches, signature creations where the chicken comes sauced, grilled chicken, wraps and salads. In addition to chicken Sticky’s also a vegan option available with their mushroom poppers. Sticky’s pairs its chicken with over 18 homemade dipping sauces, inspired by cuisines worldwide. Sticky’s makes all their menu items from scratch in every restaurant, using premium ingredients including antibiotic-free chicken that is always prepared fresh. Sticky’s has over a dozen restaurants spread across New York and New Jersey. Sticky’s is home to mouth-watering flavor combinations such as Thai Fiesta Signature Creation and Bacon Mac Fries.

About Visionary Studios

Visionary Studios is a Web3 project development company currently building on the Solana blockchain. Visionary has developed projects in the music, culinary, sports and collectibles, gaming and metaverse verticals and has working relationships with artists, musicians and writers in both television and film. The core Visionary Guild is made up of members coming from diverse backgrounds and professions, such as Web3 Development, Law, Finance, Asset Management and Entrepreneurship.



