Why Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin Are Surging Higher Today – The Motley Fool

Today, large-cap cryptocurrencies Ethereum (ETH -0.89%), Solana (SOL -0.10%), and Dogecoin (DOGE -2.02%) are each seeing very positive price action in the market. These three tokens have appreciated 2.7%, 6.3%, and 8.8% over the past 24 hours, as of 12:10 p.m. ET.

Each of these top tokens have their own individual catalysts today, besides overall positive sentiment building in the crypto market.

For Ethereum, investors continue to place bullish bets on the upcoming proof-of-stake merge of the Ethereum network. Expectations are that staking rewards could be in the 10%-15% range, a factor that should boost the attractiveness of the ETH token substantially.

Solana’s continued rise higher appears to be at least somewhat attributed to a new Grayscale fund focusing on smart contracts. Solana is the largest position in this fund, with an allocation of 24%.

Dogecoin investors appear to be enticed by this network’s continued use case growth. Today, Bitcoin of America announced it was adding Dogecoin to its crypto ATMs.

All of these individual catalysts are big for these respective tokens. For Ethereum, its migration to a true proof-of-stake network is a move many investors are excited about. The potential to earn meaningful passive income while holding ETH for the long term is of interest to many. Accordingly, expectations are that investors could be in addition mode prior to this merge, which could take place as early as May/June of this year.

The addition of altcoins like Solana to various funds and added ATM functionality for meme tokens such as Dogecoin are both broadly positive catalysts. Right now, investors appear to be taking the view that any positive catalyst is a reason to add to this sector, with risk-on sentiment prevailing at the moment.

So long as crypto investors remain intent on buying the dip on popular cryptocurrencies, these three tokens are likely to continue to see positive momentum in the near term. However, over the medium to long term, the market seems to be undecided on which direction it intends on moving.

Right now, there are a range of macro uncertainties that ought to provide investors with pause. Those taking the long view on this sector may want to look for specific opportunities in this environment. Right now, Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin are tokens that are gaining significant attention in this regard.

