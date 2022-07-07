Are These High Potential Meme Tokens To Explode On Your Coin Radar? Dogecoin, Baby Doge Doin And RoboApe – Outlook India

Ads

Meme tokens are currently popular on every cryptocurrency list. Meme tokens saw a higher popularity trend in 2021 when Elon Musk tweeted a lot about Dogecoin. This sent the Meme token to new heights on the coin market. Meme tokens are very risky because most of them have no other use than being traded.

The government has defended the Agnipath scheme as a way to lower the average age of soldiers and rejuvenate the Army with ‘tech-savvy’ youth. But not everyone is convinced.

More Northeast women are seeking jobs after tuitions for competitive exams went digital, as it is considered safe

Super30 is a coaching concept that tries to light a spark in inquisitive minds, while encouraging successful alumna to give back to society

Some institutes in the Tamil Nadu town of Tiruchirapalli are accused of even using corporal punishment to motivate students

In the coaching hub of Jaipur, thousands of job aspirants prepare and appear for exams, year after year

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 4:17 pm

Meme tokens are currently popular on every cryptocurrency list. Meme tokens saw a higher popularity trend in 2021 when Elon Musk tweeted a lot about Dogecoin. This sent the Meme token to new heights on the coin market. Meme tokens are very risky because most of them have no other use than being traded.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the very first and most popular meme token, was first made as a joke to poke fun at Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies. The software engineers who made it, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, didn't plan for it to be useful in any other way. SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, after becoming the highest shareholder of Twitter, has said that DOGE can end up being a payment for Twitter blue (a premium subscription package on Twitter). Musk previously announced in 2021 that SpaceX would be accepting Dogecoin as payment.

Baby doge coin (BABYDOGE) is a meme token built on the Binance smart chain. The token is strongly inspired by Dogecoin (DOGE), which can be clearly seen from its name. Some of the things that make Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) stand out are its commitments to a limited number of tokens and pet charity. This is done through token burning and giving some tokens to groups that help save dogs.

RoboApe (RBA) token is a meme token that was made to transform the cryptocurrency space. RBA is an ERC20 token. On the RoboApe platform, it will cost a small fee to make a transaction, and some of the fees deducted would be distributed to all wallet holders. RBA is a futuristic meme token that aims to break down economic barriers. It does this through its rewarding culture and also sustainable community development, which makes growth possible.

RoboApe Will Spread Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Knowledge

The Crypto learning academy is an important part of getting more people to use blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Due to the fast growth of cryptocurrency, the world needs a source of blockchain information that is complete, reliable and easy to find. RoboApe wants to get more people to use blockchain technology by helping them learn about the fundamental technologies that are changing the world.

Currently, blockchain is used by far less than half of the world's population. The main goal of the RoboApe Academy will be to teach people about blockchain systems, cryptocurrencies, security, finance and the decentralisation principles that make DeFi, dApps, and DAOs possible, among other things, in a world-class way. Users will be able to use resources like these: What's new on the cryptocurrency market, a variety of informative articles and entertaining videos, daily updates on new trends and exclusive courses that people can take to get certified.

Roboswap Will Offer Asset Swap Beyond the Borders Of Blockchain Ecosystem

RoboApe platform will be built to add more global utility. Existing blockchain solutions all use their own separate ecosystems, no matter how big or small they are. Cross-chain swaps are also possible right now. But RoboApe’s decentralised and community-driven features, along with its cutting-edge token exchange system, would make it stand out from other blockchain ecosystems.

With the http://roboape.io/ RoboApe Swap, RoboApe will connect blockchain networks that are not connected to each other. This will allow cross-chain token swaps. RoboApe Swap will offer a native swap mechanism that lets the RBA token be traded across popular blockchains. This will make up for the fact that existing blockchains don't work well with each other.

When it comes to utility and use cases, meme tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) don’t offer close to what RoboApe (RBA) brings. DeFi and DAO bring a lot of possibilities when it comes to generating finances.

Find out more about RoBoApe (RBA)

Presale: https://ape.roboape.io/register

Website: http://roboape.io/

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

© 2022 Outlook Digital

source