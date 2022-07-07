NASA Releases Draft Solicitation for Space Communication, Navigation Services – GovCon Wire

Ads

NASA is looking to procure communications and navigation services from the private sector in support of crewed and robotic spacecraft operations that extend as far as 2 million kilometers from Earth’s surface.

The agency released a draft solicitation notice Wednesday asking potential offerors for comment on its draft solicitation for Near Space Network services.

For the upcoming contract, NASA seeks contractor support to ensure connectivity for user space vehicles, relay satellites, surface networks and ground terminals. The procurement vehicle has a cumulative maximum value of $542.1 million.

The NSN functions as a “commercial and government-owned, contractor-operated space communications infrastructure” designed to facilitate missions involving human spaceflight, robotic and launch platforms, according to the agency.

Interested parties can submit feedback on the draft request for proposals through July 29.

